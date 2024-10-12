"You can’t teach someone to be creative”: a day in the life of Claudia Aggett

By
published

Fiasco's mid-weight designer discusses her pandemic post-grad experience and the importance of following your own path.

Claudia Aggett headshot
(Image credit: Claudia Aggett)

Claudia Aggett is a mid-weight Designer at Fiasco, a creative agency working across brand and digital to build "extraordinary things in unexpected ways." Discovering her love for brand and motion design at Falmouth University, Claudia went on to feature in D&AD's 'One's to Watch' selection at New Blood Festival 2020 and was shortlisted for Design Week's 'Rising Star 2022'.

After graduating during the pandemic, Claudia was inspired to create the global platforms ‘Class of 2020’ and ‘Happy to Help’, building communities to help emerging creatives access the industry. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Claudia to discuss her unprecedented post-grad experience, designing her hypothetical porridge cafe and the importance of following your own path.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

