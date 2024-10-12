"You can’t teach someone to be creative”: a day in the life of Claudia Aggett

I’m lucky enough to live in the heart of beautiful Bristol, which means I enjoy a glorious (though ask me in February and I might say otherwise) daily walk to work. My route takes me past the harbourside and one of my favourite coffee spots in the city, Origin. This time is so important to me, it gives me the opportunity to switch on/off from work, catch up on any new music releases or give my Mum a call. Call your parents, kids.

As a studio, we all work together in the same space 4-days a week (Wednesdays being our ‘Work From Home’ day), which means it is always a hive of activity and creative energy. During the pandemic I realised that working from home was not my cup of tea. I definitely thrive off being surrounded by people. It’s the little moments of laughter that make coming to work every day so enjoyable.

I tend to start my day by catching up on any Slack messages I might have missed, reading a few creative articles or reviewing any new branding that’s just been released. Of course, with a coffee in hand – I am a designer after all.



Every day is different to the next; different projects, problems to solve and hats to wear. However, most days begin with a project catch-up with one of the senior designers and/or project managers. Some days I have multiple projects on the go, whereas others are more dedicated to one project at a time. We have recently wrapped up a whole new identity for Nederlander Theatres.

Lately, I have been upskilling in animation, which I love. It is the perfect blend of my creative and more methodical brain. As much as I sometimes want to scream at After Effects, when it all comes together it’s very rewarding.