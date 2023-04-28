Those PS5 redesign rumours just got more interesting

Rumours about an redesigned PS5 console have been floating around for months now, but the thing is yet to materialise. Whether we're in for a PS5 Slim or Pro (or something else entirely) remains to be seen – but it sure is starting to look like 2023 is the year we'll find out.

A new Sony patent has added fuel to the (already pretty large) rumour fire that suggests the company is working on a new PS5 design involving a removable optical disk drive. And if recent reports are to be believed, it could arrive this year. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

Is a new PS5 finally on the way? (Image credit: Future/Sony)

As spotted by PushSquare (opens in new tab), the patent, catchily titled "Optical disc drive that can be mounted in electronic equipment such as a game machine, personal computer, or audio-visual (AV) equipment," seems to confirm that Sony is planning a new version of the PS5 with a removable drive.

We were previously a little underwhelmed by rumours that new hardware will be pretty much identical, aside from the detachable hard drive. But still, even if that detachable disk drive is the only meaningful update, it could still prove a useful design touch, especially if you don't own the console yet. Currently, the PS5 is available in two versions – a digital edition and disk edition. Right now, if you opt for the digital edition but change your mind further down the line, you're stuck. Indeed, forking out for a detachable accessory sounds preferable to buying a whole new machine.

The current console has been around since 2020 (Image credit: Future)

Whether or not a new PS5 is on the way, the console is still going from strength to strength, with the Unreal 5 engine promising previously unreached heights of visual fidelity (take a look at horror game Layers of Fear running on UE5 for a good example of what to expect). As we said in our most recent PS5 review, even two years on, it remains unmatched. If you want to start gaming right now, check out today's best deals below.