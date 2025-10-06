Live
LIVE: All the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, including an offer on the Switch 2
Prime Day starts tomorrow! Here are all the best Switch deals on consoles, games and accessories.
And here we are again, another Prime Day and another few intense days making sure we get the best deals on consoles, games and accessories. We've had the launch of the Switch 2 since the last Prime Day, and it's possible that could change the types of deals we might see on consoles like the original Nintendo Switch or OLED (the Switch 2 is unlikely to be much discounted, though we're already seeing some small discounts in the UK).
I've been covering Nintendo Switch sales events for seven years now, so I'm an expert in what actually makes a good deal (not all are made equal). Prime Day is always a great chance to stock up on games, or upgrade your accessories – and if you don't have a console yet then you may even find a good offer.
Check out the early Prime offers we found on games – there has been up to 50% off at Amazon, and see our Nintendo Switch Prime Day hub as well.
- Shop Nintendo Switch at Amazon US
- Nintendo Switch OLED (renewed): was $373.99 now $258 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe Accessories bundle: was $439.97 now $399.87 at Amazon
- Sandisk 256GB SD card: was $31.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
- Mario and Sonic game: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
- Shop Nintendo at Amazon UK
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £496 now £489 at Very
- Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £260 at Amazon
- Sandisk 256GB SD card: was £31.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
- Donkey Kong Bananza:
£62.51£53.99 at Amazon
This is a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED model which comes with white Joy-Con. It might not be new out of the box but that doesn't mean you won't get hours of gameplay out of it. It'll cost you 30% more to buy it new.
This offer includes Mario Kart 8 plus a 32GB SD card and costs just $399.87. It comes with Neon blue and red joy-con. This is the lowest price it's been in 30 days, with the lowest price ever $319.99 in April earlier this year.
Not the lowest price ever and this had a dollar or so more off recently, but this microSD card is useful for Switch 1, Lite and OLED. Currently with 22% off, the 256GB is a decent amount of space for holding games so if you're not a power user on the above consoles then this is a good option.
Price history: Lowest price – $19.99 at Amazon
The price has been wavering up and down on this one. This is a fan favourite, and even though it's the 2020 Olympics it doesn't really matter. It's an action-packed game – you can play Skateboarding, Karate, Surfing, and Sport Climbing.
It has been as low as $24.99 so might be worth holding off for a better price, but if you're wanting something to play now then this is a great option.
This highly-rated controller is adorned with our favourite guy punching the air. Compatible with Switch 2 and the previous Nintendo Switch consoles, users praise the ease of use and its reliability – as well as its good looks!
It previously had an extra couple of dollars off so is one to keep an eye on.
A 16 piece bundle including steering wheels, screen protectors, grips, a dock and more. This is highly rated by customers, with reviews praising the "fantastic value", sturdy features and ease of use.
This is a great offer that gets you a host of essential Switch goodies for less. It did have an extra dollar off so keep an eye out for further discounts.
There aren't many deals to come by when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, so we'll take what we can get. This deal saves you £7 on a brand new Switch 2 plus Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza and six months' insurance. But note that Amazon has £8.50 off Donkey Kong Bananza so you could build the bundle there for less without the insurance deal.
This isn't actually officially on sale but it's the best price we can find in the UK on the Switch OLED. Elsewhere, Very is offering the same console for £299. This feels like one to grab before it goes.
This microSD card is useful for Switch 1, Lite and OLED. While it's not technically on sale this is almost the lowest price ever. The 256GB is a decent amount of space for holding games so if you're not a power user on the above consoles then this is a good option.
Price history: Lowest price – £18.68 at Amazon
We've already seen some decent discounts on Switch games – of up to 50% off. But I fully expect those to improve as the sales event gets underway tomorrow.
I'll be looking out for deals on any of the Switch 2 releases, we've already seen deals on Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and even upgraded editions of Zelda titles.
See our 50% off Switch games for Prime Day post - or search Amazon below:
You might be wondering which Switch console to go for, especially given the new Switch 2 probably won't get many decent discounts.
Well.. I have no hesitation recommending the Switch OLED, especially if you can get it for a good price (anything under $300 is a bargain and between $300 and $325 is worth considering. The Nintendo Switch OLED is still ideal for casual gamers who primarily play in handheld mode and value a vibrant, high-quality screen over cutting-edge performance and speeds (the internals aren't as fast as its successor).
The Switch 2 is designed for more performance-focused users who want smoother gameplay, faster load times, and access to new-generation titles. With its upgraded hardware, 4K support when docked, and future-proof features, it’s best for those who play both docked and handheld, and who want to stay current with Nintendo’s latest and most demanding releases.
Is the Switch 2 really worth it? In our review we gave it 4.5 stars, with the only thing letting it down being poor battery life. We called it an "extraordinary piece of consumer electronics" and "absolutely state-of-the-art". "Buy it," said our reviewer.
Hello there deal hunters, how are we doing ahead of tomorrow's big sale event? Are you expecting big deals or holding out for a few pounds or dollars off a game or two? Whatever you're after, we've got you covered.
The latest big Switch 2 release is the double header of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 recompiled for the new console. In the UK, you can grab a free bonus items with orders direct from the Nintendo Store.
There's a choice of either a keyring of a holographic sticker set. Not the most generous of Nintendo considering the package costs £58.99, but the keyring is quite cute.
Amazon has no early Prime Day deals on the Switch 2, but it does have some savings on the Switch OLED in both the US and the UK. The newer Switch 2 is more powerful than the OLED, and most people are likely to want to hold out for the new device, but it doesn't have an OLED display, and there's a quite a difference in price (now even bigger with these discounts).
For those hunting for early Prime Day Switch deals in the UK, Amazon has a few more decent savings on games for the Switch 2, including on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (pictured). Here are my picks.
Here's an example of how it pays to shop around for Switch 2 deals in the run up to Prime Day.
In the UK, Very's selling the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Donkey Kong Bananza and 6 months' insurance for £489, which represents a saving of £7 over buying the three items separately.
Considering that these are the two main release showcases, it's a tempting little deal if you don't yet have a Switch 2. But, hold fire because if you create the same bundle yourself at Amazon, you can actually save a little more (and without getting roped into an insurance deal that you might not actually want).
Amazon has Donkey Kong Bananza on its own (the physical game) reduced from £62.51 to £53.99 for a saving of £8.52 if you click to add the voucher. Add the console + Mario Kart World bundle and the total for the whole package at Amazon is £483.94 – over £5 cheaper than at Very.
There are a number of games on offer ahead of Prime Day this year, including Hogwarts Legacy, which is $49.30 down from $59.99, that's am 18% discount.
Get Hogwarts Legacy: was $59.99 now $49.30 at Amazon
Allow me to introduce myself, my name's Rosie Hilder and I've been covering Nintendo Switch deals for more years than I care to remember. Let's see... it's at least eight. So I know what makes a good deal and what's an offer you can firmly skip. See above for more top recommendations or stay with me as I share more top picks.
Hello and welcome to this Nintendo Switch live blog for Prime Day. Over Amazon's Big Deal Days (running Tuesday and Wednesday this week) we'll be bringing out the best offers available on the Switch and accessories and games. Stay tuned for more deals!