LIVE: All the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, including an offer on the Switch 2

We've already seen some decent discounts on Switch games – of up to 50% off. But I fully expect those to improve as the sales event gets underway tomorrow. I'll be looking out for deals on any of the Switch 2 releases, we've already seen deals on Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and even upgraded editions of Zelda titles. See our 50% off Switch games for Prime Day post - or search Amazon below: Explore Switch games on Amazon (Image credit: Nintendo)

You might be wondering which Switch console to go for, especially given the new Switch 2 probably won't get many decent discounts.



Well.. I have no hesitation recommending the Switch OLED, especially if you can get it for a good price (anything under $300 is a bargain and between $300 and $325 is worth considering. The Nintendo Switch OLED is still ideal for casual gamers who primarily play in handheld mode and value a vibrant, high-quality screen over cutting-edge performance and speeds (the internals aren't as fast as its successor). The Switch 2 is designed for more performance-focused users who want smoother gameplay, faster load times, and access to new-generation titles. With its upgraded hardware, 4K support when docked, and future-proof features, it’s best for those who play both docked and handheld, and who want to stay current with Nintendo’s latest and most demanding releases. (Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

(Image credit: Future) Is the Switch 2 really worth it? In our review we gave it 4.5 stars, with the only thing letting it down being poor battery life. We called it an "extraordinary piece of consumer electronics" and "absolutely state-of-the-art". "Buy it," said our reviewer.

(Image credit: Nintendo) The latest big Switch 2 release is the double header of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 recompiled for the new console. In the UK, you can grab a free bonus items with orders direct from the Nintendo Store. There's a choice of either a keyring of a holographic sticker set. Not the most generous of Nintendo considering the package costs £58.99, but the keyring is quite cute. (Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo) Amazon has no early Prime Day deals on the Switch 2, but it does have some savings on the Switch OLED in both the US and the UK. The newer Switch 2 is more powerful than the OLED, and most people are likely to want to hold out for the new device, but it doesn't have an OLED display, and there's a quite a difference in price (now even bigger with these discounts). Switch OLED White: £299 £260 at Amazon UK

Switch OLED White: $399.99 $373.99 at Amazon US

(Image credit: Portkey Games/Future) There are a number of games on offer ahead of Prime Day this year, including Hogwarts Legacy, which is $49.30 down from $59.99, that's am 18% discount.



Get Hogwarts Legacy: was $59.99 now $49.30 at Amazon

