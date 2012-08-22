FREE seminar on responsive design - register today!

The world of web design has been going crazy for responsive web design (RWD) recently.

So if you've yet to work on your first responsive project, this free online seminar - brought to you by our sister site netmagazine.com along with their partners Ektron and Realise Digital - will get you up to speed!

Responsive web design involves having a single design that adapts to the device upon which it's being viewed - rather than creating separate sites and separate content strategies for different mobile devices.

This free webinar, led by Bill Cava, chief evangelist at content management specialists Ektron, with include contributions from Jon Binnie and John Muir of Realise Digital will discuss the principles and best practices of building a responsive site.

You'll also learn about Luke Wroblewski's related 'Mobile First' approach, whereby the website creation process focuses on smartphone use from the very beginning of the project.

