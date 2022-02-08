Acronis offers some of the most advanced cloud backup and storage solutions we’ve seen, but it may be too expensive for many creatives.

Creatives across the world use cloud storage to securely back up and store their files. Platforms like Acronis enable you to save your files and access them from anywhere with an internet connection, providing versatile opportunities to work on the go.

In our Acronis review, we help you decide whether this is one of the best cloud storage options for your needs, or perhaps a little over-priced for what you're looking for. We look at plans, prices, features and the user experience to give you all you need to make an informed decision.

Acronis review: plans and pricing

Acronis offers versatile cloud storage solutions, but its price structure is a little confusing. For starters, you will need an Acronis Cyber Protect subscription before you can purchase any cloud storage space.

Cyber Protect includes a selection of tools to help you manage your device’s health, security, and performance. Prices for this start at $59 per year ($4.92 per month), and you will get 5GB of storage for free. This increases to 50GB with the more expensive plans.

Once you’re subscribed to Cyber Protect, extra cloud storage can be added by purchasing the cloud storage add-on. Prices start from $209 per year for 250GB of storage, increasing to $3009 per year for 5TB. Note that monthly payments aren’t available. The lowest you can expect to pay is $268 per year ($22.30 per month), making this one of the more expensive options on the market.

For example, IDrive offers 10TB of storage for $79.50 per year, and pCloud has 500GB for $3.99 per month. The high prices also make Acronis better suited to advanced users who can take advantage of its full range of features.

Acronis plans and pricing Plan Price per year Acronis Cyber Protect Essentials (5GB storage) $59 Acronis Cyber Protect Standard (50GB storage) $79 Acronis Cyber Protect Advanced (50GB storage) $119 250GB add-on $209 500GB add-on $349 1TB add-on $629 2TB add-on $1219 3TB add-on $1849 4TB add-on $2449 5TB add-on $3009

Acronis review: features

Acronis Cyber Protect comes with a huge range of advanced features better suited to large companies and enterprise users than most individual freelancers or artists. But there’s still plenty to get excited about.

Along with automatic backup solutions, you will also have access to anti-malware software, storage optimisation tools, and advanced scalability. You can set clear admin roles to control access, and there are numerous cybersecurity and endpoint management tools.

Granular recovery

One thing that many creatives will love about Acronis is its granular recovery toolkit. This basically means that you can recover specific files or folders without having to restore an entire system.

Photographers, for example, could make use of this if they accidentally damage an image or delete a folder during the editing process. The original version can be found by navigating to the Devices tab, hitting the Recover button, and searching for the files/folders you’re looking for.

Acronis supports streamlined granular file recovery. (Image credit: Acronis)

Advanced reporting

On the main Acronis web dashboard, you will find a Reports tab. Here, you can view reports and information touching on various aspects of your device’s health and condition, enabling you to make informed management decisions.

You can also create custom reports, which could be useful for those working with large amounts of data. For example, videographers might like to use the summary or weekly activities reports to monitor backup progress and ensure all important files are stored properly. If you’re using Acronis’s anti-malware and device health tools, the reports related to them can provide useful insights.

Acronis offers advanced custom reporting covering numerous topics. (Image credit: Acronis)

Cross-platform compatibility

Many creatives will love Acronis’s cross-platform compatibility. You can use it to protect Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, and various other devices. You can also back up workloads from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, along with servers, external drives, and more.

This makes it great for those working with multiple devices. For example, you might decide to upload files directly from a smartphone so that you can access them from your computer. This will often be quicker than transferring them to your computer before uploading them to the cloud.

Acronis review: interface

Opening a new Acronis account is a very straightforward process. You will need to add a few details, and then your account will be set up within a couple of minutes. The program does need to be downloaded on every device you plan to use it for, which can be a bit of a hassle.

The main web dashboard is tidy and easy to navigate. You will find a menu on the left of the screen, which you can use to manage your devices, storage, plans, and more. Each machine needs to be registered before it will appear here, though.

We found the file backup and recovery process to be very straightforward. The desktop app enables you to schedule full backups with the click of a button, or you can create custom schedules. Recovering files or folders is as simple as finding them on the web dashboard and following the prompts.

Acronis offers versatile backup and recovery solutions. (Image credit: Acronis)

Acronis review: security

Acronis offers industry-standard protection across its products. For starters, all data centres are secured and manned by 24/7 security teams. Physical security measures include biometric access and video surveillance to help ensure that unauthorised people can’t physically reach your data.

You can also create clear access permissions outlining exactly who can access what parts of your Acronis account. This will be particularly useful for creatives collaborating with larger teams.

Other similar features include two-factor authentication, advanced authentication protocols, and a centralised control system. With these, you will have much better sign-in security, reducing the risk of your account being hacked or stolen.

All data that is sent or stored on the Acronis cloud is also heavily protected against outside threats and malicious third parties. All data is secured with 256-bit AES encryption, and zero-knowledge is available if you require it. With zero-knowledge in effect, you will control every aspect of your data, and no one will be able to access it without your permission.

Acronis offers advanced security and data protection across the board. (Image credit: Acronis)

Acronis review: support

Acronis offers 24/7 live chat and email ticket support. We had a little trouble activating our free trial, so we reached out to the live chat team. We were connected with an agent immediately, and they were able to help us fix the problem in no time at all.

There are also various self-help resources throughout the Acronis website. You can access full product documentation, and there are numerous tutorials and guides in the knowledge base outlining the solutions to common problems.

Acronis offers versatile support services across the board. (Image credit: Acronis)

Are Acronis’s advanced storage solutions worth the money?

Acronis Cyber Protect is great, and it offers advanced security and cloud storage solutions. But it’s aimed more at large businesses and enterprises, and its prices alone make it a poor option for creatives.

However, there’s loads to love here if you can afford the high subscription fee. Along with versatile backup and storage tools, you will benefit from advanced security, reporting, and machine management features.

At the end of the day, Acronis is a powerful cloud backup platform for those who can afford it. But if you’re looking for a cheaper option (and many creatives will be), we’d suggest a platform like pCloud or IDrive .

