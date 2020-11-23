Box cloud storage review

Box is an extremely powerful cloud storage platform backed by a suite of advanced features, app integrations, and powerful security tools to protect your files.

Industry-leading file-storage and sharing company, Box, was founded in 2005 and has provided a high-quality, reliable service throughout the 15 years it has been in operation. It uses cloud-based technology to provide leading storage solutions across various industries.

As part of our search for the best cloud storage providers for creatives, we decided to complete a full Box review. Below, you will find information about exactly what sort of services this company offers, who it’s suited to, and much, much more.

The best cloud storage for business

Box is a leading cloud storage provider offering high-quality custom solutions (Image credit: Box)

Plans and pricing

Box offers a range of subscription options, including a free Individual plan that comes with 10GB of storage and a 250MB file upload limit. Upgrading to a Personal Pro plan ($10 per month) will give you 100GB of storage with a 5GB file upload limit.

The Business plans are much more powerful, with a Starter plan ($7 per user, per month) getting you 100GB of storage and collaboration with up to 10 people. A Business plan ($20 per user, per month) unlocks unlimited storage, while the Business Plus ($33 per user, per month) and Enterprise ($47 per user, per month) options add increasingly advanced collaboration and data management features.

All plans come with a 25% discount if you subscribe and pay for 12 months upfront.

When compared to similar cloud storage providers, Box is quite expensive. For example, Dropbox’s cheapest plan is $11.99 per month, but it comes with 2TB of storage compared to Box’s 100GB. However, the platform’s advanced collaboration tools and other features do stand out as exceptional, which means that the value for money probably isn’t too bad here.

Value for money: B

Box’s Business plans come packed with advanced features (Image credit: Box)

Features

Box comes with some of the best integrated features we’ve seen. Although its prices are significantly higher than those of competitors like Google Photos, it actually offers great value for money because of the power of its platform.

Quality collaboration tools

For starters, Box comes with an extremely impressive selection of collaboration tools designed to streamline workflows and help you share your creations with others. For example, let’s say you’re working on a graphic design project. Rather than downloading a file and sending it off to a client for feedback, you simply need to share a link to give them real-time access.

Box’s collaboration tools are excellent (Image credit: Box)

App integrations

There is also a huge library of over 1500 apps that are pre-configured to integrate with Box. These include popular programs such as Slack, Google Workspace, and Office 365, along with a wide range of other options designed to streamline workflows and make your day-to-day life easier.

Box is fully compatible with a wide range of apps and other programs (Image credit: Box)

Box Notes

On top of everything else, Box includes powerful note-taking tools with its cloud storage solutions. This allows you to take simple digital notes, create meeting minutes, or even put together a project plan. All files can be shared with your colleagues, employees, and other interested parties to simplify collaboration, and they are also available across mobile and desktop devices.

Box Notes is a powerful addition to the Box cloud storage platform (Image credit: Box)

Interface

Overall, the Box user interface is clear, streamlined, and easy to navigate. Signing up for a new account takes no more than a few seconds, and you won’t have to provide anything other than your name and email address.

Box’s web client allows you to upload photos, documents, and other files directly from your main dashboard. You will find various navigation options, as well as a nifty little notes tool, on the menu to the left of the screen. There are even desktop and mobile apps compatible with almost all devices. These are also very attractive and easy to use.

The Box web interface is great (Image credit: Box)

Security

Box uses a great range of security features to ensure your files and sensitive content is adequately protected. For one, all files are fully encrypted upon uploading, which essentially means that they can’t be viewed by anyone without the correct permissions.

You can also create a more secure login process with two-factor authentication, which requires you to input additional information alongside your standard user details. You can even watermark files, mark them as fully confidential so they can’t be shared, and set various privacy and access permissions so only the relevant people can view them.

Box’s security features are excellent (Image credit: Box)

Support

There are numerous support streams available, including online ticket submission and sporadic live chat. You can also discuss issues with other users via the community forum and follow up on old tickets through your user dashboard.

On top of this, Box comes with an excellent support center containing a suite of self-help resources. Here, you will find guides detailing everything from setting up your new account to adding watermarks to image files.

The Box Support center contains numerous self-help resources (Image credit: Box)

All things considered, Box is one of the best cloud storage platforms that we’ve reviewed. It comes with a huge range of advanced collaboration and other features, has excellent support, and uses industry-standard security integrations to ensure your files are fully protected.

At the end of the day, we’d highly recommend testing Box out if you’re looking for a high-quality platform that offers much more than just media storage. There are cheaper options out there if you just want a basic cloud storage platform, but Box is far superior to most of its competitors.

