IM Creator is a beginner-friendly website builder that enables you to create beautiful, elegant websites based on pre-built templates.

In our IM Creator review, we'll be looking at the website builder that is aimed at creatives, students, freelancers, and small business owners. Its aim is to enable users to create sleek, functional websites without having to code anything yourself, but does it succeed?

In this review, we evaluate how IM Creator fares in the increasingly crowded website builder market, and if it can be considered one of the best website builders out there. With its wide range of visually stunning templates and elements, it may just be your website builder of choice.

IM Creator Review: Plans and Pricing

IM Creator offers three pricing tiers: Free, Premium, and Pro & Whitelable. The Free plan offers a free IM Creator branded URL, up to 50MB of hosting, access to the entire templates collection, and basic support.

For $8/£8 a month, the premium plan enables you to connect your own domain, and offers unlimited storage and bandwidth, premium support, and up to 10 customised email addresses.

The Pro plan is $350/£350 a year and enables you to start your own web design business and create unlimited client sites with your own branded website builder.

IM Creator is cost effective compared to similar website builders such as Wix and Squarespace. For instance, IM Creator’s Premium plan for $8/£8 a month offers similar features to Squarespace’s Personal plan, which is $16 a month. And Wix’s Combo plan is $14/£14 a month, but offers less storage and bandwidth.

IM Creator Review: Features

Stunning templates

IM Creator offers a simple, straightforward way for beginners to build a website from scratch using pre-built templates that are visually stunning and responsive across different devices. Templates can be easily customized with a point-and-click editor that enables you to alter text, media, or elements.

Templates are all themed by use, and share IM Creator's signature sleek, modern look. This makes it easy to quickly build a professional-looking website, with clean layouts, animation effects, and elegant visuals. With hundreds of templates to choose from, there's no shortage of design options either.

e-Commerce functionality

IM Creator includes basic e-commerce functionality in all of its plans, enabling you to sell goods and accept payments through your website, with a 5% transaction fee on any revenue generated.

This is impressive as most website builders don't offer this on a free plan. However, the e-commerce functionality is very limited, lacking more advanced features such as abandoned basket emails, an inventory system, and the ability to set flexible shipping or tax rates, among others. This makes it unsuitable for those looking to build large online stores.

Additional features

IM Creator offers an impressive level of functionality within the website builder, enabling you to add elements including videos, slideshows, forms, maps, and widgets without any additional plugins or integrations.

It also offers basic SEO functionality, enabling you to set the site title, add keywords, or integrate a Google Analytics tag or Facebook pixel.

IM Creator Review: Interface

IM Creator is very easy to get started with. Signing up for a free account takes less than 30 seconds. You can then start building a website straight away. To do this, you must first choose a website template from the wide range available.

Once you've chosen a template, you can start designing your web page by adding new content sections with different elements. Elements available include text, headers, pricing sections, forms, slideshows, and more. For each element, you can choose from several different designs and customize them in the settings section.

Overall, the website builder is intuitive and easy to learn for beginners, with a simple point-and-click interface. However, the menus can be tricky to navigate, with functions such as deleting a section being frustratingly difficult to find. Also, you are locked into the content section design, which may be a downside for those who want more control over the layout of the page. There is also no option to access or edit the code of the website, which may be limiting for users requiring advanced customization options.

IM Creator is easy to use and suitable for beginners, though navigation menus can be unclear (Image credit: IM Creator)

IM Creator Review: Security

IM Creator lacks an official security policy on its website, which is a little unusual. SSL certificates are not included with the free plan, though licenses can be purchased separately. They are included with premium plans.

SSL certificates encrypt information during transfer and maintain site security, so having one in place is very important, especially if you want to sell goods.

IM Creator only offers SSL certificates on Premium and Pro plans (Image credit: IM Creator)

IM Creator Review: Support

IM Creator offers many forms of support, including a downloadable creator user guide, a collection of step-by-step tutorials, FAQs, dedicated support for resellers, and a traditional support portal to get in touch with customer service.

The support portal can be accessed by submitting a ticket or using the chat function within the website builder. IM Creator promises an average response time of under 12 hours for basic support. When we tested it, we received a reply in 8 hours.

While pro support may offer quicker responses, we think IM Creator's support function could be improved by offering live support options through phone or chat for all plans.

IM Creator: should you use it?

IM Creator offers a quick, easy way to build a visually stunning website with all the essentials you need. Its library of beautiful templates and simple website editor makes it a great choice for beginners. It’s also great value for money, with the Premium plan offering unlimited storage and bandwidth.

However, IM Creator does lack advanced customization options and functionality, particularly for ecommerce. If this is your focus, Shopify is probably a better option. Furthermore IM Creator basic plans do not include free SSL certificates or live support options.

Overall, IM creator is a beginner-friendly website builder best suited for creatives, students, hobbyists, freelancers and small businesses due to its accessible interface and good range of templates. However, advanced users may find the content-block layout and lack of advanced customization options limiting.

Related article