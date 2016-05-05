New emoji set lets you 'say it with Pepsi'

Faces, food and locations make up the Pepsimoji set

The universally understandable language of emojis meets the playful world of Pepsi in these updated emoticons that will appear both online and on the soft drink's packaging design. Over 600 symbols make up the Pepsimoji set, with users able to download the free icons from the Pepsimoji Keyboard App on both the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Pepsimoji aims to help cola lovers connect

"The iconic Pepsi globe is synonymous with so much – adventure, excitement, fun – and, like emojis, represents a range of unlimited emotions without saying a word," says Carla Hassan, the SVP of PepsiCo's Global Brand Management.

"The 'Say It With Pepsi' campaign celebrates the universal connection and communication emojis provide, with our Pepsimoji language sparking unexpected conversations and action around the world this year – going beyond the expected emoji experience," she adds.

Pepsimojis have a life beyond the keyboard

Tapping into an apparently generational love for emoticons, Pepsimoji goes beyond just the set of loud, witty symbols. With a partnership between Pepsi and famed photographers Ben Watts and Instagram superstar Daniel Arnold, Pepsimojis will take on a life of their own as they create eye-catching twists to real-life images.

The emojis collide with real life in unexpected ways

On top of this, the summer of 2016 is set to be bombarded by a fashion collaboration between Pepsi and designer Jeremy Scott. The limited edition Pepsi x Jeremy Scott Capsule Collection will feature six styles of emoji-inspired sunglasses.

"Pepsi has always been more than just a beverage to me – it's an icon of pop culture," says Jeremy Scott. "And what's more pop culture at the moment than emojis? I'm excited to play with the unique PepsiMoji designs and showcase them in a fresh medium – sunglasses."

Digital content and television spots round off the Pepsimoji campaign, ranging from short bursts relating to everyday activities, to longer pieces that tie into topical events.

Having already been unleashed on Australia, Canada, and India amongst other locations, Pepsimoji looks set to roll out across the rest of the Pepsi portfolio throughout the course of the year.