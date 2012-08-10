ExtraBold by Serial Cut: the best design portfolio book ever?

For a leading design studio to release a coffee table book is excitement enough. But Spanish design studio Serial Cut are promising to up the ante with their upcoming design portfolio, ExtraBold.

Firstly, they're planning to release an augmented reality app that makes available extra content that further highlights the studio's distinct graphical style and surreal take on mass culture.

And secondly, they've persuaded nine internationally renowned artists and studios to create exclusive work for the release - special remixes of Serial Cut's playful and energetic creative work.

Madrid-based design studio Serial Cut's design portfolio is a treat for the senses

Calorific treat

Showcasing the entire spectrum of work from the Madrid-based studio, whose clients include Absolut, Microsoft, MTV, Nike, Sony and The Guardian, the ExtraBold book promises to be a calorific treat for the eyes.

Established in 1999, Serial Cut studio’s art direction has become renowned for creating slick, bold, homogenous artworks from seemingly opposing aesthetics. And these are beautifully presented in this attractive tome.

The ExtraBold monograph is accompanied by an augmented reality app

Augmented reality app

Ever-trailblazing, the studio has paired this, its first monograph, with a special augmented reality app.

The ExtraBold app will provide easy access to additional multimedia content for the 150 Serial Cut projects featured in the book, including 3D virtual figures, 'making of' videos, commercial videos, zoom images, and navigable websites.

The video below shows how the app will work:

Artist remixes

Nine internationally renowned artists and studios were invited to create exclusive work for the release.

Designers including Alex Trochut, Grandpeople, Julien Valleé, and Studio Output, each chose an existing artwork from the studio’s 13-year archive to remix, creating their own interpretation of the Serial Cut world. Some of the work that will be remixed is showcased here:

ExtraBold is due to be published worldwide in September 2012 by Index Book & Page One (Asian edition). We can't wait!

Words: Edward Blake Edwards

Edward Blake Edwards is editor of Other Focus, which covers illustration, graphic design, typography, photography and more.