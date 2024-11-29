As we've covered a lot of Dell laptops this year on Creative Bloq, I've been looking for the best Black Friday Dell deals, to see if there are any to recommend to you, my dearest gentlepeople. And good news: I've found it. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ laptop, with the extremely efficient and extremely new Snapdragon X Plus processor on-board, is down to a very tempting $799.99 from its original price of $949.99 on Amazon.

We reviewed this laptop ourselves just last month, and came away very impressed by its CPU performance and efficiency, and I would consider this one a portable rival to the MacBook Air. As a business/hybrid-working laptop, the Inspiron 14 Plus will not be a 3D-modelling powerhouse, but for all general work, plus all the photo-editing you'll ever need, this Dell will deliver and some, especially now that it undercuts almost every rival on price. And the battery life is truly spectacular too, so if you're on the go at work, any charge anxiety is finally a thing of the past for PC users.

There are several offers on the entire Inspiron range on Amazon, too, so if you need a slightly different spec, just peruse the Dell store on there to find what you need.

For more powerful options, check out our guide to the best laptops for graphic design, as well as the growing selection of the best AI laptops around.

The best Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ deal today

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was US$949.99 now US$799.99 at Amazon Save: £150 Overview: Dell make some of the most reliable business laptops around with their Inspiron range, and this Copilot+ model marks their first entry into the AI era of laptops in some style. With 16-hour battery life, a powerful CPU and lightweight body, the Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ model is an affordable but capable choice for hybrid workers who want a fair bit of performance for creative pursuits too. Key features: CPU: Snapdragon X Plus (10-core) | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Graphics: Adreno GPU | Screen: FHD+ (1920x1200) | WiFi 7 | Weight: 1.5kg Release date: October 2024 Price history: It's been around for less than two months, and was $949.99 at launch, so this is a quick - and tempting - price drop to its lowest price ever. Review Consensus: In our review, we found that it "brings all the strengths of the Snapdragon platform - long battery life, cool and quiet running - and melds them with a thin and light design. Creatives may bemoan the lack of GPU power, but as something to take with you when you’re working away from your desk, this makes a good choice."

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.