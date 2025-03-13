Apple tells iPhone users to urgently update iOS – your phone is vulnerable to attack

News
By published

There's a bug in iOS 18.3.2.

iPhone 13 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Apple has issued an urgent warning to all iPhone users who have updated to iOS 18.3.2 to update again to 18.3.3 as soon as possible. Apparently there is an issue with the iOS 18.3.2 version that could expose users to security attacks through the Safari browser, allowing devices to connect to your iPhone and (potentially) steal your data.

An update coming so soon (a month) after another update shows Apple knows there's an issue that could leave users vulnerable – so it's vital that iPhone users take heed and download the new software version immediately.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Apple logo on a background of clouds in a blue sky
iPhone and Mac users are upset over Apple's automatic AI photo analysis
iPhone 16
Everyone's saying the same thing about the Trump 'racist' iPhone bug
Apple Xmas event Battersea
Got a new Apple device? Here are a few top tips to get you started
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue
Apple&#039;s iPhone 16e
The iPhone 16e has an annoying hidden design flaw
Apple Intelligence
Is Apple Intelligence already doomed to irrelevance?
Latest in Phones & Tablets
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple tells iPhone users to urgently update iOS – your phone is vulnerable to attack
A liquid silver Xiaomi 15 on a desk
I've had the Xiaomi 15 for a week, and I never want to see a Samsung or iPhone ever again
best iPhone 16e Prices
These are the best iPhone 16e prices: Apple's latest affordable handset
iPhone Fold render
If these iPhone Fold specs are real, count me out
A white Boox Palma 2 ereader tablet on a yellow background
Boox Palma 2 review: ereader deja vu
Honor MagicPad 2 review
The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first tablet I actually bought after reviewing it
Latest in News
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple tells iPhone users to urgently update iOS – your phone is vulnerable to attack
Trump stood in front of a red Tesla next to Elon Musk
Trump and Elon’s White House ad proves Tesla is getting desperate
Texas Rangers Tetas hat
The Texas Rangers' raunchy design fail is an unexpected hit with fans
Render showing design for new Manchester United stadium
Manchester United's new stadium design is drawing some unfortunate comparisons
Shot of AI augmented A Different World
Netflix's AI 'fix' turned an 80s sitcom into a horror movie