Apple has issued an urgent warning to all iPhone users who have updated to iOS 18.3.2 to update again to 18.3.3 as soon as possible. Apparently there is an issue with the iOS 18.3.2 version that could expose users to security attacks through the Safari browser, allowing devices to connect to your iPhone and (potentially) steal your data.

An update coming so soon (a month) after another update shows Apple knows there's an issue that could leave users vulnerable – so it's vital that iPhone users take heed and download the new software version immediately.

(Image credit: Future)

This bug originally appeared in version 18.3, and allowed devices in your vicinity to connect to your iPhone and steal your data. Apple released an update for this with version 18.3.1, which fixed the issue. But it's returned with the subsequent version, and it's now even worse. It isn't just devices close to you that could connect to your iPhone, but remote users as well.

Luckily this attack has only been waged in very specific cases, and the threat doesn't appear to be widespread. As Forbes put it:

"This indicates a nation state-level adversary could have used the flaw for spying on individuals, so if you don’t fit the bracket of journalist, dissident or businesses operating in certain sectors, you don’t need to worry too much."

But it's still vital to update in these instances to be sure your iPhone is safe.