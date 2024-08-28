UK gamers! Upgrade your storage with Crucial and get a free Star Wars Outlaws download code
There are three other games to claim too.
If you're a console or PC gamer, then chances are you need a storage upgrade (or will do in the near future). My Playstation 5 is already at capacity and I've been looking at the latest Crucial SSD deals to solve my problem. The company is running a promotion starting today with Games Planet in the UK, rewarding customers who make eligible purchases with a FREE download code for games including Star Wars Outlaws, AC Shadows, STALKER 2, or HELLDIVERS 2.
This is a great deal especially if you're a Star Wars fan, and if our latest Star Wars Outlaws review is anything to go by, then you're in for an enjoyable and "wonderfully roguish" heist adventure as our Digital Arts Editor describes it. The game releases officially on August 30, but if you want to pre-install the game early then Crucial has you covered.
All you need to do is purchase one of the below products from Crucial directly, and then head over to Games Planet and login or create an account to redeem your voucher code at checkout. Not that fused about Star Wars Outlaws? Take a look at our in-depth and hands-on breakdown of Star Wars Outlaws from the game design to combat highlights.
Crucial x Games Planet Promo
To make life easier, we've rounded up all of the eligible products from the promo below (including their prices) to help you decide which Crucial hardware is the best pick for you.
- Crucial P310 2230 SSD 2TB – £221.99 at Crucial
- Crucial T705 (with/without Heatsink) – 1TB £274.79 / 2TB £485.99 / 4TB £824.39
- Crucial T700 (with/without Heatsink) – 1TB £151.39 / 2TB £277.19 / 4TB £505.19
- Crucial T500 (without Heatsink) 2TB - £191.99 £134.59 at Crucial
- Crucial P3 Plus 4TB - £543.59 £210.38 at Crucial
- Crucial X10 Pro portable - 1TB £141.59 £101.99 / 2TB £253.19 £164.39
- Crucial X9 Pro 4TB – £347.99 £239.59
- Crucial X9 Pro (for Mac) – 2TB £201.59 £156.59 / 4TB £337.19 £267.79
- Crucial X9 4TB – £311.99 £214.99
- Crucial X6 4TB – £428.39 £203.59
- Crucial MX500 4TB – £428.39 £251.18
- Crucial BX500 4TB - £421.19 at Crucial
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
