UK gamers! Upgrade your storage with Crucial and get a free Star Wars Outlaws download code

There are three other games to claim too.

If you're a console or PC gamer, then chances are you need a storage upgrade (or will do in the near future). My Playstation 5 is already at capacity and I've been looking at the latest Crucial SSD deals to solve my problem. The company is running a promotion starting today with Games Planet in the UK, rewarding customers who make eligible purchases with a FREE download code for games including Star Wars Outlaws, AC Shadows, STALKER 2, or HELLDIVERS 2.

This is a great deal especially if you're a Star Wars fan, and if our latest Star Wars Outlaws review is anything to go by, then you're in for an enjoyable and "wonderfully roguish" heist adventure as our Digital Arts Editor describes it. The game releases officially on August 30, but if you want to pre-install the game early then Crucial has you covered.

