Honor seems to think it's already Black Friday with mega deals on tablets and smartphones

If Honor is a company that isn't on your radar, where have you been? Honor has had one heck of a year in 2024 with some major product releases, including the fantastic Honor 200 Pro smartphone which is not only endorsed by Rankin, but sits comfortably at number 2 in our guide to the best camera phones on the market.

If embarrassing Samsung doesn't count as another notch in Honor's belt then I don't know what does, given that the release of its Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone has been a global success (minus the US) and the company engraved a micro apology to Samsung users on its handset in a hilarious dig at its rival.

In other words, Honor has been making a lot of headlines lately but today it's all about the Honor Black Friday sale which has officially kicked off early. There are some phenomenal deals here, including £100 off the Honor Magic Pad 2 (which I'm currently in the process of reviewing, spoiler: It's great), plus free accessories thrown in with some purchases and bundle discounts. Go check it out!

Honor Magic V3 + Honor Band 9 + Honor Earbuds X6 + Honor SuperCharge 100W Adapter + Honor Care+ benefits: £1,947.99 £1399.99 from Honor

Save £548: The hugely popular Magic V3 foldable smartphone from Honor has a mega Black Friday discount right now, with £300 off the handset alone, plus £139 worth of free accessories thrown in, and Honor Care+ benefits (worth £109) thrown in too. You get the Honor Band 9 smartwatch, plus Honor Earbuds X6 with this deal, and not to mention free Screen Damage Protection Service for a one time use within 6 Months.

Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + free keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3: £499 £399.99 from Honor

Save £100: I'm in the process of reviewing this tablet (coming soon) and I'm astounded by its power at such an affordable price. This tablet has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for content creation and streaming. It also has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 included.