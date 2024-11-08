Honor seems to think it's already Black Friday with mega deals on tablets and smartphones
I cannot believe the Honor MagicPad 2 is £100 off.
If Honor is a company that isn't on your radar, where have you been? Honor has had one heck of a year in 2024 with some major product releases, including the fantastic Honor 200 Pro smartphone which is not only endorsed by Rankin, but sits comfortably at number 2 in our guide to the best camera phones on the market.
If embarrassing Samsung doesn't count as another notch in Honor's belt then I don't know what does, given that the release of its Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone has been a global success (minus the US) and the company engraved a micro apology to Samsung users on its handset in a hilarious dig at its rival.
In other words, Honor has been making a lot of headlines lately but today it's all about the Honor Black Friday sale which has officially kicked off early. There are some phenomenal deals here, including £100 off the Honor Magic Pad 2 (which I'm currently in the process of reviewing, spoiler: It's great), plus free accessories thrown in with some purchases and bundle discounts. Go check it out!
Honor Magic V3 + Honor Band 9 + Honor Earbuds X6 + Honor SuperCharge 100W Adapter + Honor Care+ benefits: £1,947.99 £1399.99 from Honor
Save £548: The hugely popular Magic V3 foldable smartphone from Honor has a mega Black Friday discount right now, with £300 off the handset alone, plus £139 worth of free accessories thrown in, and Honor Care+ benefits (worth £109) thrown in too.
You get the Honor Band 9 smartwatch, plus Honor Earbuds X6 with this deal, and not to mention free Screen Damage Protection Service for a one time use within 6 Months.
Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + free keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3: £499 £399.99 from Honor
Save £100: I'm in the process of reviewing this tablet (coming soon) and I'm astounded by its power at such an affordable price. This tablet has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for content creation and streaming.
It also has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 included.
Honor MagicBook X 16: £649.99 £449.99 from Honor
Save £200: This 16-inch laptop from Honor is £200 off for Black Friday, meaning that for under £500 you're getting a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor with Windows 11 Home, plus 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. What more do you need? The laptop is elegant and sleek, without compromising on ports for creative work.
It might not be one of the most powerful laptops, but it sounds ideal for students and lighter workloads.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
Related articles
- Best Buy's started its Black Friday sale already! These are the best laptop deals for every kind of user
- Ugee UT3 review: one of best budget Android drawing displays
- This unbelievable AirPods Pro 2 deal already beats last year's Black Friday price
- I don't think I've ever seen an Asus laptop with Nvidia graphics this cheap