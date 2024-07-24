New Samsung Galaxy AI devices finally hit the shelves – and I've tried them all

You can now get your hands (and fingers) on the latest Samsung Z series handsets and Galaxy AI wearables.

Samsung Galaxy AI devices
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's latest line of AI devices has officially hit the shelves today, and you can now purchase the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones. The highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is also available to buy right now from Samsung, offering sleep and health monitoring plus a host of other features. 

But that's not all, there are two new Galaxy smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra model, to get excited about (both great Apple Watch alternatives). And not forgetting the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro earbuds either, completely redesigned and now AI-infused with intelligent features such as live translations in-ear. 

