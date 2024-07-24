New Samsung Galaxy AI devices finally hit the shelves – and I've tried them all

Samsung's latest line of AI devices has officially hit the shelves today, and you can now purchase the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones. The highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is also available to buy right now from Samsung, offering sleep and health monitoring plus a host of other features.

But that's not all, there are two new Galaxy smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra model, to get excited about (both great Apple Watch alternatives). And not forgetting the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro earbuds either, completely redesigned and now AI-infused with intelligent features such as live translations in-ear.

I got hands-on with these products at Samsung's London HQ the other week, (including a first look at the Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6) and believe me, Android fans are in for a real treat.

(Image credit: Samsung)

I'll be honest, as excited as I am by these new devices, I'm still on the fence about whether or not I'm going to buy the Galaxy Ring, given that I already use my Galaxy Watch 6 for most health tracking features.

With that said, if you're planning to order any of the above devices from Samsung, be sure to make use of Samsung's Student Discount offers if you're a teacher, student, or aged between 16 and 25.

These deals can help you save big on the latest Galaxy AI range, and we've also rounded up the best current prices in your region below using our clever deals widgets. It updates 24/7, so we suggest keeping this page bookmarked to track any price cuts.