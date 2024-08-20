The last-gen iPad crashes to $199 for first time ever

iPad (9th Gen, 10.2-inch, 64GB)

Was: $329

Now: $199 at Amazon Save: $130

Overview: The Apple iPad 9th gen was released in late 2021. The large display is great for browsing and watching movies, and the front and rear dual camera setup is decent for video chats too.

Key features: It has an A13 Bionic chip which makes streaming fast, and an Ultra Wide front camera that can fit the whole family into selfies/videos. The PadOS will allow you to run multiple apps at once, and it has an impressive battery life. You can also set up a fingerprint scanner and make Apple Pay purchases.

Price history: The 9th gen iPad usually retails, on average, at around $330, but has recently dropped to $250. This is the lowest we've ever seen the tablet on sale for.

Price comparison: Apple: $329 | Best Buy: $349.99

Reviews: We gave the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) a 4-star review when we tested it last year, noting only minor faults that included a lack of USB-type-C support. It also doesn't have support for the Apple Pencil 2, so keep that in mind if you're looking for any accessories to pair with this low-cost iPad.

