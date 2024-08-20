The last-gen iPad crashes to $199 for first time ever
That means 40% off a brilliant basic tablet.
The last-generation iPad remains an excellent option if you want a capable tablet without any of the supercharged power that came with the new chips. And it's currently at a rock bottom price on Amazon – it's just $199 for the first time ever. That's 40% off.
In our review we praise this iPad for its clear screen and a front camera that's ideal for video calls. This remains true for the basic iPad, even though it's been superseded. In fact, the newer sibling got so upgraded it confused the iPad line-up, so for a tablet great for browsing, streaming and calls (and some light digital art with the Apple Pencil 1), this just works.
iPad (9th Gen, 10.2-inch, 64GB)
Was: $329
Now: $199 at Amazon Save: $130
Overview: The Apple iPad 9th gen was released in late 2021. The large display is great for browsing and watching movies, and the front and rear dual camera setup is decent for video chats too.
Key features: It has an A13 Bionic chip which makes streaming fast, and an Ultra Wide front camera that can fit the whole family into selfies/videos. The PadOS will allow you to run multiple apps at once, and it has an impressive battery life. You can also set up a fingerprint scanner and make Apple Pay purchases.
Price history: The 9th gen iPad usually retails, on average, at around $330, but has recently dropped to $250. This is the lowest we've ever seen the tablet on sale for.
Price comparison: Apple: $329 | Best Buy: $349.99
Reviews: We gave the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) a 4-star review when we tested it last year, noting only minor faults that included a lack of USB-type-C support. It also doesn't have support for the Apple Pencil 2, so keep that in mind if you're looking for any accessories to pair with this low-cost iPad.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.