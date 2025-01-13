Why CES is getting predictable, and the 3 products that managed to stand out

With a focus on AI, the narrative felt all too familiar this year.

Scout car logo
(Image credit: Carsten Eriksen)
Outside we have the desert; inside we have the lights and the hyperbole. In the home of the big gamble, CES 2025 felt like somewhat of a safe bet, as one trend dominated the show floor: Artificial Intelligence.

As I walked around, from stand to stand, I saw brands eagerly showcasing how they use AI to make every part of our lives smarter and better – from the homes we live in to the TVs we watch. AI was a badge of acceptance at CES, with every other stand offering the promise of enhanced convenience, efficiency and personalisation.

Carsten Eriksen
Carsten Eriksen
Co-founder, Swift Creatives

Carsten Eriksen is the co-founder of Swift Creatives, an international design and innovation studio based in Aarhus, Denmark, hell-bent on connecting consumers and brands in the sweet spot of bold design and meaningful experiences. With over 20 years of experience in the creative industries, Carsten has helped deliver innovative technology and lifestyle products for brands such as  HTC, Playstation, Samsung, LG and Libratone.

