Is it just me or does Lenovo's rollable laptop design look a little ridiculous?

People are fawning over the gadget at CES.

It's that time of year again, when tech companies across the globe show off their visions of the future at CES. We've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful gadgets at the tech conference already this year, many of which we didn't know we needed (and many of which we're still not sure we do). But one product that seems to have got tech writers' collective hearts all aflutter is Lenovo's new 'rollable screen' laptop.

The idea of the rollable screen isn't entirely new – we've seen concepts for mobile phones that make use of the expanding screen tech. But Lenovo's catchily named ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC could be the first to actually hit the market. Many have been impressed with the rolling action – but is the fundamental design of the notebook computer suited to a super-tall display?

