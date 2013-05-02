Animate your typography with animography

We love a bit of kinetic typography here at Creative Bloq. To see the art of typography brought to life with animation is a brilliantly creative way of celebrating lovely looking fonts. If you'd like to start crafting your own kinetic masterpieces but are unsure where to start, that's where Animography comes in.

The web shop provides motion designers, video editors and others in the field of the moving image with animated typefaces. Easy to use, customisable and scalable without any loss of quality, you'll have a field day playing around. The fonts are Adobe After Effects files with each glyph in a separate composition; a controller-composition serves as a central point, so you can customize all the glyphs in one go.

The perfect source for creating title sequences, presentations and the like, the site has a huge collection of fonts. If you find yourself a little lost amongst all the font fun, they also provide a series of tutorials to help you along the way.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you used animography? Let us know in the comments box below!