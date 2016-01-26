Font of the day: Aquilone

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Aquilone by Magdalena Boffito

Today's font of choice is condensed, geometric sans Aquilone. Simple and functional, Aquilone was created by designer Magdalena Boffito. It includes stylistic alternates and multiple language support.

Aquilone is available to purchase over on Creative Market, where you can currently benefit from a 90 per cent discount.

