Topics

Font of the day: Bizon

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Bizon by Axel Bizon, which is totally free to download.

Free fonts: Bizon

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bizon by Axel Bizon

Junior art director Axel Bizon is behind today's typeface of choice, Bizon. The handmade design is free for both personal and commercial use, and can be downloaded over on Behance.

Free fonts: Bizon

See more Typography articles

Related articles