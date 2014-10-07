Font of the day: Harman

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Harman by Ahmet Altun

Today's typeface of choice is Harman, by type designer Ahmet Altun. A completely handmade design, Harman includes seven fonts and various extra characters. An elegant typeface, Harman is a great choice for poster and logo designs and much more.

Harman is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 84 per cent discount.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com