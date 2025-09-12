What marketing can learn from post-production

The lines between content, brand, and performance are blurring. Today's marketing teams are managing distributed stakeholders, real-time feedback and the constant pressure to deliver outstanding work at pace. Sound familiar? It should. Post-production teams have been dealing with these exact challenges for decades.

For six years in the early 2000s, I was broadcast director for three live TV home shopping channels. Sales data came in live to the production gallery and directly influenced the tone, content, and execution of the broadcast. Our live marketing presentation was shaped in real time by audience response. My time producing live broadcast TV informed many elements in my approach to marketing.

Having spent recent years helping creative and technology companies at Grammatik, what strikes me most is how attuned post-production environments are to solving operational problems that still plague many marketing teams. In post, version control, stakeholder visibility, and real-time approvals are second nature. In marketing, even fundamental collaboration workflows can be a daily battle. (See this piece, your creative team is brilliant, your workflow isn't.)

There's a reason for this. In post-production, inefficiency isn't an option. Missed deadlines can mean missed theatrical releases. Botched handoffs cost millions. Poor communication can stop an entire production. Marketing, by contrast, has historically operated with more forgiving timelines and lower financial stakes. But that landscape is shifting. Marketing now plays a central role in driving business growth and is expected to iterate quickly and deliver consistently high-quality work.

Version control: more than just file names

Walk into any post facility, and you'll see meticulous version control in action. Not just "v1, v2, v3" but structured naming conventions that tell you who worked on what, when it was changed, and what was modified. Every asset has a clear lineage.

In contrast, marketing teams often deal with files like

"Campaign_Final_FINAL_v2_ACTUALFINAL.psd" floating in random folders. How many hours are squandered each week because someone is working off the wrong brand guidelines or an outdated campaign brief?

The post-production approach isn't rocket science. It's discipline. When we help marketing teams implement proper naming conventions, centralised asset libraries, and approval workflows, the benefits go beyond just better organisation. Work moves faster. People waste less time looking for the right file. Creative quality improves because energy isn't drained by admin chaos.

The beauty of parallel workflows

Post-production thrives on parallel processing. While one editor cuts dialogue, another tackles the action sequences. Colourists grade approved footage. Sound engineers work on the mix. VFX artists render complex sequences. Multiple workstreams are moving at once, smoothly and efficiently.

Marketing, by comparison, often defaults to a waterfall approach: strategy, then creative, then copy, then production, then distribution. Each stage waits for the previous one to finish before starting. It's slow, it's linear, and it doesn't reflect the pace at which modern campaigns need to operate.

We've seen measurable improvements when marketing teams restructure around parallel workflows. Content is developed alongside design. Technical implementation happens while creative concepts are being refined. Measurement frameworks are built during campaign development, not bolted on at the end.

This isn't about rushing. It's about orchestration. When different workstreams run concurrently with clear communication and handoffs, they don't clash – they collaborate.

Feedback that works

Post-production lives and breathes structured feedback. From dailies to rough cuts, fine cuts, colour passes, and final approvals – each stage has specific goals, defined stakeholders, and clear criteria. Feedback is timely, focused, and designed to move the project forward.

Marketing, meanwhile, often suffers from feedback chaos. Everyone has an opinion. Decision-making authority is unclear. Feedback arrives too late or in the wrong format. I've watched smart campaigns unravel under well-intentioned but poorly timed feedback that misses the original objective entirely.

What post-production gets right is that feedback is additive, not destructive. Each round builds toward the outcome. When marketing teams adopt this structured approach, creativity improves – and so does delivery speed.

Infrastructure as creative multiplier

Post-production facilities build technical infrastructure that enables creativity. High-performance machines, specialised software, fast storage, robust networking – everything is designed to help talent do their best work, fast.

Marketing teams often underinvest in their infrastructure and then wonder why campaigns feel sluggish or disjointed. It's not just about tools. It's about smart integrations between platforms, data flows that drive real-time decision-making, and automation that eliminates repetitive tasks.

Quality control as standard operating procedure

Every frame that leaves a post-production house goes through multiple quality checks. Technical specs, content reviews, platform testing – quality isn't assumed, it's verified.

In marketing, quality control is often treated as optional. Campaigns launch with broken links, off-brand messaging, or visual inconsistencies that damage trust. These aren't creative failures. They're process failures.

Process as creative liberation

One of the biggest misconceptions about post-production is that process stifles creativity. In reality, it's the opposite. By systematising the repetitive and administrative parts of the job, creative professionals are free to focus where it matters most.

Marketing leaders who see process as red tape are missing the point. The right processes don't slow teams down – they speed them up. They reduce uncertainty, support collaboration, and give creatives the space to actually create.

How do you eat an elephant?

One bite at a time.

Adopting these principles doesn't mean wholesale copying of every tool or duplicating someone else's workflow. It means embracing a post-production mindset. Excellence becomes systematic. Quality is non-negotiable. And success isn't just about getting the campaign out the door, but setting up the next one to be even better.

Start with one area. Maybe version control. Or structured feedback cycles. Implement it properly, troubleshoot. Then expand. The benefits are clear but only if you apply the same rigour that post teams bring to their craft.

As the pace and expectations of marketing continue to rise, the teams that succeed will treat operational excellence as a creative advantage. Post-production has proven this for years. Now it's time for marketers to catch up.

