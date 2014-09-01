Font of the day: Jaapokki

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Jaapokki by Mikko Nuuttila

Today's font of choice, Jaapokki, was created by Finnish designer Mikko Nuuttila. With clean lines, two alternatives and large set of glyphs, Jaapokki is great for headlines, posters, logos and more.

You can download Jaapokki for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com