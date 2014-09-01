Topics

Font of the day: Jaapokki

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Jaapokki by Mikko Nuuttila, which is totally free to download.

Free fonts: Jaapokki

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Jaapokki by Mikko Nuuttila

Today's font of choice, Jaapokki, was created by Finnish designer Mikko Nuuttila. With clean lines, two alternatives and large set of glyphs, Jaapokki is great for headlines, posters, logos and more.

You can download Jaapokki for free over on Behance.

Free fonts: Jaapokki

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles