Font of the day: Sketchetik Light

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sketchetik Light by Ossi Gustafsson

This hand-drawn display typeface Sketchetik was created by Ossi Gustafsson of Finland-based design studio Hiekka Graphics. Available in four styles; regular, bold, black and light.

Sketchetik Light is available as a free download from MyFonts, where the other weights are also available for purchasing.

