16 free grunge fonts

We've scoured the web to find you top free grunge fonts available to download now. Free fonts in a grungey style are becoming increasingly popular. Instead of shiny, crisp typefaces, many artists and designers are seeking to use an urban, dirty, street style in their designs. So check out our list – you're bound to find something that you can add to your design for free.

Soul Mission by Martin J

An artist called Martin J is the brains behind this cool distressed font. One of the most popular free grunge fonts around, it has amassed over a million downloads since its release. Martin J generously offers his creation free for use in both personal and commercial projects.

FORMAT: TTF

Marcelle by Clement Nicolle

One of our favourite free grunge fonts, this old-school, distressed style typeface was created by French graphic designer Clement Nicolle. Owner of the site Stereotype, Nicolle has multiple free fonts available online, with Marcelle the most popular by far with nearly five million downloads. The typeface is free for personal use, with donations to the author gratefully received.

FORMAT: TTF

Times New Yorker by D.O.C.S. Image © D.O.C.S

Looking for free grunge fonts with a touch of class? That might sound like a tall order but how about this: Times New Yorker is a dirty, graffiti version of Times New Roman. The design, which features ink drips, smudges and paint splatters, was developed by D.O.C.S back in 2007 and has been a popular grunge font choice for creatives ever since. It's free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Defused by Vincent Wicky-Demaria. Image © Vincent Wicky-Demaria

French art director Vincent Wicky-Demaria is the man behind this destroyed font. Free for personal use only, this grunge font comes complete with a full set of uppercase letters and numbers and a selection of special characters.

FORMAT: TTF

Daniel Shinn's Zombiliaria design is free for both personal and commercial use

Graphic designer and illustrator Daniel Shinn is responsible for this cool font Zombilaria. Free for both personal and commercial use, this patchy, sinsister-looking typeface is sure to give your designs an authentic grunge feel.

FORMAT: TTF

Everyday Ghost by Andrew Hart

Everyday Ghost is one of 82 grunge fonts created by typeface designer Andrew Hart. The design, which features smudges and blotchy effects, adds an interesting twist to an otherwise generic serif font. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Fail by Douglas Vitkausk

This cool typeface does anything but what its name suggests, having been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times since its release. This is one of 166 grunge fonts designed by Douglas Vitkausk, whose work has amassed over 15 million downloads. It's free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Laundromat 1967 by Last Soundtrack

This cool Laundromat 1967 typeface would make a great newspaper-type ransom note design. Developed by designer Gyom Séguin aka Last Soundtrack, this is one of 46 fonts he's crafted. The full set of this particular grunge font features uppercase letters and numbers. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Pointy by James Beardmore

This Pointy typeface by James Beardmore has a sketchbook doodle feel to its design. The grunge font includes a full set of lower and uppercase letters and numbers 0-9. Free for personal use only. The full set, which includes European glyphs can be purchased here.

FORMAT: TTF

Punk Kid by Livin Hell

Created by designer Livin Hell, this grunge font is a popular free download. The full set of capital letters includes some smudged characters to give the font an authentic feel. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Killed DJ by Billy Argel. Image © Billy Argel

Designer Billy Argel based this cool grunge font on the Pump Triline typeface by British designer and typographer Philip Kelly. And this illustration shows just how well the design would work on a gig poster. The set includes a full set of uppercase letters. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Abusive Pencil by Scott Ferguson. Image © Scott Ferguson

Created by designer Scott Ferguson, this Abusive Pencil font is a popular choice among creatives, having been download 1.6 million times since its release. The free version of this grunge font includes a set of uppercase letters and numbers 0-9. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

1942 by Johan Holmdahl

This grungy typewriter-style font was created by designer Johan Holmdahl. The free version includes a full set of upper and lowercase letters, numbers 0-9 and special characters. It also looks to be free for both personal and commercial use, but check at the time of download.

FORMAT: TTF

Birth of a Hero by Last Soundtrack

Another design by Last Soundtrack, this bold grunge font is perfect suited to gig or event posters. The free version of this typeface comes complete with upper and lowercase letters, and numbers 0-9. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

Heroin 07 by Clement Nicolle

For a dirty, street art-style design, check out this cool grunge font, another by Clément Nicolle aka StereoType. The free version of this typeface includes a full set of uppercase letters and numbers. Free for personal use only.

FORMAT: TTF

NeoPrint M319 by Polenimschaufenster

From raw to rare, Polenimschaufenster has released a number of typefaces, including this dirty typewriter-style grunge font NeoPrint M319. Some seriously creative designs could be developed with this typeface, which is free for personal use only.

FORMAT: OTF

