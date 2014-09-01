Greatest fonts countdown: 83 - Corpid

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 83rd best typeface…

Lucas de Groot, 1997

Corpid began life as a bespoke typeface called Agro Sans, commissioned by Studio Dumbar as a corporate font for Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature Management and Fishing to replace Frutiger. Although it was designed to fit strict technical requirements, Corpid has a personality all of its own. This was in part a result of what de Groot calls, 'creating tension' between the inner and outer curves of each character.

"I tend to put a little more diagonal contrast into fonts than is the case in most neutral sans-serif fonts," he says on the LucasFonts website. "This brings a certain humanistic touch to the typeface. Much more subtle here than in Thesis – but although it is almost invisible, it is still palpable."

