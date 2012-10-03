Evoking Spirits: trancetastic hip-hop animation

Free of cliche and packed with freshness and innovation, this is not your average hip-hop video.

Undulating landscapes and floating heads interact with trance-like fluidity, complementing the laid-back beats of Seattle experimental hip-hop group Kingdom Crumbs' single "Evoking Spirits" in an original and imaginative way.

Based on frame-by-frame loops created in Flash, the video was created by Israeli illustrator and animator Ori Toor. You can see more of his inspiring work on his Vimeo page.

