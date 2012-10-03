Topics

Evoking Spirits: trancetastic hip-hop animation

If you're bored of the bland music videos cluttering up MTV and VH1 then check out this fresh and fluid animated beauty.

Free of cliche and packed with freshness and innovation, this is not your average hip-hop video.

Undulating landscapes and floating heads interact with trance-like fluidity, complementing the laid-back beats of Seattle experimental hip-hop group Kingdom Crumbs' single "Evoking Spirits" in an original and imaginative way.

Based on frame-by-frame loops created in Flash, the video was created by Israeli illustrator and animator Ori Toor. You can see more of his inspiring work on his Vimeo page.

