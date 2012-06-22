Watch this! Pixar's new 'Brave' trailer!

It's Pixar's first original story release in almost five years and we couldn't be more excited to see the results. Brave tells the story of Princess Merida, a young girl determined to go against tradition and make her own way in life. She must depend on her archery skills and bravery to defy a beastly curse.

The film is directed by Mark Andrews, whose latest flick was the record-breaking 'John Carter.' Lets hope 'Brave' breaks the records in the right kind of way. 'Brave' is released on August 17th in the U.K. and stars Kelly Macdonald as Princess Merida, Emma Thompson as Queen Elinor and Billy Connolly as King Fergus, making Brave a sincerely Scottish affair.

The special effects are being taken care of by Lou Hamou-Lhadj (Toy Story 3, Wall-E) on character modelling and Allen Hemberger (Avatar, Matrix trilogy) as FX technical director.

For more information on the film, visit the Brave website.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you as excited as we are? Let us know in the comments box below!