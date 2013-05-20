Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Holly Sims

Happy Monday everyone! We've got just the thing to kick start your week - check out this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop from another brilliant designer.

Holly Sims

Based in London, Holly Sims is an illustrator and full time greeting card designer, with just over four years experience in the industry, balancing working in-house with her own illustration work. She enjoys using bold colour palettes and simple shapes, collating everything into the final image along with other hand-drawn textures and patterns.

Sims on her artwork: "The idea for this piece came from the colour palette first - I’ve just moved in to a new house and I’m getting excited about decorating my new home studio in greys and yellows, so those colours are on my mind at the moment.

Using simple shapes is how I naturally start my personal projects

"Using simple shapes such as stripes and circles is how I naturally start my personal projects as a way of having a bit of fun with colour and texture and it builds from there. Clouds are another thing I really love to draw for some reason, probably something to do with living in grey London!"

