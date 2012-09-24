Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Steven Bonner

It's Monday again, which only means one thing. Yes, it's time for you to grab yourselves this week's FREE awesome wallpaper.

Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie.

Steven Bonner

Steven Bonner is a designer and illustrator widely known for his experimental take on font design. Bonner has been a multi-disciplined professional in the creative industries for over a decade and has worked with a variety of clients on a wide range of projects from print to online.

As an artist, he has produced contemporary graphic illustrations for a number of clients including Cineworld, Coca-Cola, Scottish Government, and the Sunday Herald.

Bonner on his illustration... "I did this as the Olympics drew closer, as I wanted to explore a medal ribbon typeface I'd been working on. The idea of never finishing something until you've achieved your goal appeals to me, and I think it's as relevant in work and it is in sport."

