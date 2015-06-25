10 tools and platforms changing the web design landscape

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Game Changer of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Build, ship and run any app, anywhere. Docker is an open platform for developers and sysadmins of distributed applications.

Sketch gives you the power, flexibility and speed you always wanted in a lightweight and easy-to-use package. Finally you can focus on what you do best: Design.

Slack is a platform for team communication: everything in one place, instantly searchable, available wherever you go.

Babel will turn your ES6+ code into ES5 friendly code, so you can start using it right now without waiting for browser support.

A JavaScript library for building user interfaces. React abstracts away the DOM from you, giving a simpler programming model and better performance.

The Grid harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to take everything you throw at it - videos, images, text, URLs and more - and automatically shape them into a custom website unique to you.

Create web publications: magazines, presentations, websites and more.

The package manager for JavaScript. It works great with Bower, Grunt, Browserify, Gulp, LESS and all your other favourites.

Invent, design and experiment with interaction: Framer is a new creative tool to build interaction and animation prototypes.

A visual language for that synthesises the classic principles of good design with the innovation and possibility of technology and science.

