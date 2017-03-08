11 reasons to attend Generate New York

Generate New York is on 27-28 April – book now!

If you work on the web, you'll want to attend Generate New York 2017 on 27-28 April. The fourth annual conference for web designers at the New World Stages, in Manhattan, will feature 14 fantastic speakers and cover information architecture, design systems, practical frontend solutions, user research, conversational interfaces, and much more.

And if all that wasn't enough to tempt you, here are even more reasons you don't want to miss this brilliant event.

01. 14 great sessions

Generate New York 2017 is a one-day, two-track conference, which means you can choose the talks that pique your interest or suit your needs. But fear not, you don't need to miss out on any talks at all because you'll also get...

02. Conference videos and slide decks

Videos and slide decks of all the sessions will be made available to attendees after the event, so you can dig deeper and catch up on any talks you missed. You can then even share them with the rest of your team. In fact, we positively encourage it!

03. Top line-up of speakers

The line-up for Generate New York is more diverse than ever this year. Our 14 speakers come from all kinds of different backgrounds, and each of them has a unique area of expertise that they will be sharing.

Keynotes will be delivered by award-winning web developer Sara Soueidan, who will cover practical frontend solutions, and experience architect Steve Fisher, who will explain why conflict is the key to a great user experience.

Industry-leading speakers

04. Tomorrow's ideas today

New concepts, methodologies and processes pop up all the time, and Generate is the place to stay at the cutting edge.

Senior UI engineer Mina Markham, for example, will share the story of how she built and refined Pantsuit, the design system that powered many of the applications hosted on hillaryclinton.com.

As chatbots and conversational interfaces are all the rage, we will hear from Mindy Gold, a UX content strategist at Capital One, who will talk about what it means to design for conversation.

And Peter Smart is also back for another instalment of his groundbreaking series on the future of the web – guaranteed to make your jaw drop.

05. A whole day of workshops

As well as a full day of inspiring and practical talks, new for Generate New York is an entire day of in-depth workshops, where you can learn new skills from the best in the business.

There are four to choose from; you can master frontend tooling with the Sparkbox team, explore information architecture for everybody with Abby Covert, improve team collaboration on RWD projects with the Bearded team, and learn how to run design and content sprints with Steve Fisher.

Choose from one of four workshops

06. Great networking opportunity

We're sure you'll be blown away by the talks, but people sometimes say the best thing about conferences is meeting other attendees. This is a chance to make contact with lots of fellow web folk in a fun, energised environment. Who knows? You might meet your next collaborator.

Chat to fellow professionals

07. Mini-workshops

Gain extra insight and get the most out of your day by joining a mini-workshop, run by one of our partners, during the breaks.

08. Top location

Generate is conveniently located at the New World Stages in midtown Manhattan. The nearest underground stations are just a short walk from the venue.

Located in central Manhattan

09. An inspiration boost

If you're running low on creative energy, it can be easy to let your work become mundane. Attending events like Generate puts you in a room with energised, vibrant people who will remind you why the web is amazing and give you new perspectives from which to view your contribution. Tedious chores and tough problems can become manageable or even enjoyable when approached from a different angle.

Jon Burgerman's session in particular is a great talk for anyone looking for a bolt of inspiration. In it, he will take you through his thought and work process, sharing insights, delights and laughs from his path to becoming a ‘professional doodler’.

10. Party time

Of course, there's also an after-party, where you'll have a chance for even more networking with the speakers and fellow attendees. This time we're on the rooftop terrace of the amazing Yotel just a few blocks away.

Join us on on the Yotel rooftop for a few free drinks right after the conference

11. The goodie bag

Attendees wil receive a jam-packed Generate goodie bag, with plenty of useful content, including the latest copy of net magazine.