12 reasons you can't miss Generate London 2015

Don't miss this great event!

The conference for web designers, presented by net and Creative Bloq is now four weeks away. You'll get a chance to explore CSS, UX, web performance strategies, the Internet of Things and more, as well as network with the cream of the UK web design industry, on September 17-18,. And best of all, there's a special not-to-be-repeated discount on tickets happening this weekend (skip to the end of the article for full details).

What if you can't make one of the days? Great news! This year we're introducing day tickets: so you currently have the choice of a 2-day or 1-day pass (either 17th or 18th Sept).

Overall, there are so many reasons to attend Generate London, we don't know where to start. So let's begin with...

01. An outstanding speaker line-up

Rachel Andrew is among the stellar lineup of speakers

We've put together a stellar bunch of people for this event. See who they are and what they're talking about here.

02. Two days, one track

We've expanded the conference to two days, one track, so you won't miss anything!

03. Tomorrow's trends today

Learn the principles and techniques you need to stay ahead of the curve. Your career depends on it!

04. Shopify's interactive workshop

Get an overview of the Shopify platform in this 30-minute session. Not to be missed!

05. Superb networking opportunities

Win friends and influence people!

Make contact with fellow web folk in a friendly, energised environment. It's both career boosting and fun!

06. Hang out with the speakers

Why not share a beer with the speakers and the Generate team the day before the show? They're a friendly bunch!

07. A first-class venue

The venue offers a first-class experience

Generate will take place at the Grand Connaught Rooms, just off Covent Garden. It's an elegant venue that adds just the right touch of class to a first-rate event.

08. Exclusive Generate videos

Afterwards, you'll get exclusive online access to all the talks you may have missed. What a bonus!

09. Did we mention lunch?

You won't go hungry. Take it from us – the lunch will be fantastic!

10. Party the night away

The party will be unmissable

Don't miss our party at the end of day one, for more networking (and drinking) opportunities.

11. The net awards 2015

Brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq, the net awards is an annual event, now in its 16th year, that recognises the very best work in the world of web design.

There are 20 categories this year – you can see the shortlisted candidates here) – and the winners will be revealed at a lavish ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms on 18 September. That just so happens to be the evening of day two of Generate. And so why not combine the two? Here's an added incentive: Generate attendees can get 50% off the net Awards ceremony!

12. Special discount this weekend

You can save nearly £100 on a two-day Generate London pass if you sign up this weekend; just use the discount code 'holiday' when you buy your ticket.

It all adds up an amazing two days in London mingling with the cream of the web industry, and at a bargain price to boot. So make sure you don't miss this not-to-be-repeated offer: get your Generate ticket this weekend!