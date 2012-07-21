BLOG OF THE WEEK: It's Nice That

Since Creative Bloq has been running, we've come into contact with countless other awesome design blogs that we just can't help but visit daily. These include anything from other dedicated design websites to personal tumblr blogs, all of which are filled with regular, inspiring content.

So, incase you haven't come across them already we've decided to start sharing our favourites with you each week, and up next is...

Focusing on design, illustration, fashion, photography and anything that'll make you drool with creative envy - It's Nice That covers it. The website is a feast for the eyes, with most of the content image focused as well as sharing video content and unusual design finds. Their regulars include 'The Weekender' - which ''features the best work, the most brilliant arts writing and some of the more, ahem, irreverent things that dance across [their] desktops in any given week.''

There's also 'Things,' where they feature and review anything nice that happened to land on their door mat during the week. 'Bookshelf' showcases the works adorned on your favourite designers bookshelf, whilst 'Student of the Month' pretty much does what it says on the tin. The lay-out of the site is gorgeous too; making it user friendly and interesting to boot. They even feature a 'Best of the Web' section where you can take a look at the design world around the internet.

Who's behind it?

This design inspiration blog was founded by Will Hudson in 2007 before he was joined by co-director Alex Bec in 2008.

It's Nice That also produce a print edition

What does it cover?

All things nice. To put it simply, it's an outlet of inspiration for any budding or professional designer out there. Or, if you just like to look at nice things you should definitely check it out.

Highlights

The blog produces a print edition, which is currently in its 8th issue. Describing it as the ''beautifully-designed It’s Nice That [which] features a range of articles and interviews concentrating on the most exciting creatives on Planet Earth.'' You'd be silly not to subscribe.

