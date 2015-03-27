Boost your WordPress skills with net magazine

If you love WordPress, you'll be amazed by the new issue of net magazine. That's because we're busy putting together a special issue that will help you refine and sharpen your WordPress skills.

If this sounds up your street, Sunday 5 April is your last chance to subscribe and guarantee your copy. It's pegged to hit the UK newsstand on 16 April and will arrive worldwide one month later.

Here's a special preview of what we have in store...

Craft perfect WordPress themes – Your complete guide to architecting, building and maintaining WordPress themes.

– Your complete guide to architecting, building and maintaining WordPress themes. Wordpress accessibility – How to ensure your site delivers the most accessible user experience.

– How to ensure your site delivers the most accessible user experience. Manage large-scale CSS projects – Harry Roberts exclusively introduces the ITCSS methodology

– Harry Roberts exclusively introduces the ITCSS methodology Make type work on all devices – Responsive typography primer: ensure text is easy to read on any screen size.

– Responsive typography primer: ensure text is easy to read on any screen size. Build fast web apps with React - Discover the benefits of the JavaScript library du jour.

And that's not all! We're also giving away a 100-page WordPress ebook with the next issue.

Inside your WordPress ebook

Called The Ultimate Guide to WordPress, the ebook is packed with tutorials, showcases and features that will help you push you skills further.

Take out a subscription to net and save up to 60%. You'll receive 13 issues in a 1 year subscription delivered to your door, your device, or both.

Subscribe before 5th April to get issue 267 with our FREE WordPress eBook. Choose your package today.

How to get hold of net issue 267