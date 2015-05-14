Discover the hottest new web design tools

Issue 268 is on sale today!

In web design, we're constantly bombarded with new tools. But how do you know which ones are worth exploring? In the latest issue of net magazine, on sale today, self-confessed tools junkie Ben Callahan has put in the leg work for you. In an in-depth feature he nails down the hottest tools that will help you build websites that work perfectly on any device.

And that's not all, tool fans! We've also got a great free gift for you – six months free of visual feedback app Trackduck. Plus, in our projects section, one of its creators shows you how you can integrate it with tools like Slack and Trello to help take the pain out of working on projects remotely.

Elsewhere in the issue, you'll find practical projects including a step-by-step guide to adding motion to mockups using Apple's Keynote, an introduction to the WordPress framework Genesis, and a guide to building a music app with the Web Audio API.

In our Showcase section, we've got an exclusive interview with Goodboy – the creators of Pixi.js, who are busy injecting fun into the advertising sector by building games for brands.

We also challenge three designers to create a bike hire site, and take a look behind the scenes at the immersive experience Super Top Secret created for new coffee brand Publik.

Plus:

Tim Taubert explores the Web Cryptography API

Aaron Gustafson and Laura Franz answer your questions

Jessica Moon explores ways you can be more impressive in meetings

Cennydd Bowles talks about his UX work at Twitter and Clearleft

How to get hold of net issue 266