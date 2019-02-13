The 20 best Drupal themes

There are over one million sites currently using the Drupal CMS. And with a massive online community, and more than one million developers constantly building and offering themes and resources, it's safe to say that Drupal is a viable option for building your website on an open source CMS platform.

It may not have the mass adoption of a platform like WordPress, but there are still a lot of themes out there and you might have trouble finding the best option for your site. So here's a comprehensive list of the best Drupal themes to be found on the web.

Free themes

Why pay for a theme if you can get something that meets your needs completely free? These themes won't cost you a penny, but that doesn't mean you'll have to compromise on quality.

Skeleton isn't as bare-bones as you might expect

Price: Free

Inspired by the Skeleton WordPress theme, More than (just) Themes' Skeleton theme for Drupal is a responsive, mobile-friendly theme that gives you plenty of options to play with. There's support for one, two or three columns, column shortcodes with media queries, multi-level CSS dropdown menus and a total of 14 regions, giving you loads of layout possibilities.

BlueMasters features a JavaScript slideshow and Superfish module support

Price: Free

Based on Wendell Fernandes' homonymous PSD template designed for Smashing Magazine, BlueMasters is another offering from More than (just) Themes. It features a responsive grid layout and support for Superfish modules, as well as a responsive JavaScript slideshow and multilevel CSS dropdown menus.

This theme uses the lightweight w3.css framework

Price: Free

Claiming to be the first Drupal 8 theme that uses the smaller and easier-to-learn w3.css framework, Drupal8 W3CSS is designed to be simple to use, with fast loading times. It's responsive by default and provides CSS equality across all browsers and devices. It also comes with 22 predefined themes, and has 22 regions and 26 sections with changeable colours.

Showcase Lite supports fancy Superfish menus

Price: Free

Based on the popular Showcase+ premium theme, Showcase Lite is a free mobile-first theme built on the Bootstrap 3 framework. Created to help you make great-looking business and portfolio sites, it supports one, two and three-column layouts, as well as swish Superfish menus.

Avoid website infamy by using Awesome Zymphonies

Price: Free

Designed by FreeBiezz and developed by Zymphonies, Awesome Zymphonies is a fully customisable responsive theme for Drupal 8. Built using Bootstrap 3, it's suitable for all manner of business websites and offers assorted sidebars, custom sliders and one, two or three-column pages, plus plenty of other options.

MAYO is all about the colour scheme

Price: Free

If you want a really colourful website, MAYO should be right up your street. Using Drupal's colour module and advanced theme settings, it makes it easy for you to colour most of the theme elements, such as base, page, header, sidebar, node and footer. And in many cases, it also lets you specify the text colour, link colour, background colour and border colour of each element. Just don't go too psychedelic.

Day and Night is perfect for a blog or events site

Price: Free

Day and Night is a wonderful responsive design that uses the Zen base theme. It features a tile layout, a clean drop-down menu and support for Sassy Cascading Style Sheets (Scass) and Sass. A great choice for an events website or a blog.

If you have a business and you want a responsive site, this theme has your back

Price: Free

This is a fantastic free responsive theme developed by Zymphonies. It has a clean and minimal design that features a one and two-column layout, Nivo Slider and custom front page. Check out the live demo.

Corporate Clean is packed with more features than you'd expect from a free theme

Price: Free

This minimalist responsive Drupal theme is specifically designed with businesses in mind and features a plethora of options. The theme offers multiple column layouts, an adjustable slider and is also webform ready. With so many features on offer, it’s amazing that this theme is free.

Likable is perfect for online publications, and has a slideshow

Price: Free

Likable is an elegant theme that would be perfect for an online magazine or blog. It features a slideshow to showcase recent posts, a choice of columns, and multi-level drop-down menus.

Get creative with the CSS3 effects in this responsive theme

Price: Free

SimpleCorp is a stunning free Drupal theme that you will want to use. The theme is fully responsive and uses some fancy CSS3 effects for the portfolio section. The design is minimalistic and available in various colour schemes. It features social icons, a multi-column layout and a slider. It's absolutely amazing for a free theme.

Professional Responsive Theme is a responsive theme that is, er, professional

Price: Free

Another great theme from Zymphonies, this responsive theme includes one and two-column layout support, multi-level drop-down menus and a custom front page. A professional looking theme for any business.

Corked Screwer is one of the best-looking Drupal themes you'll see

Price: Free

One of the most beautiful free Drupal themes available, Corked Screwer is a responsive design so you can be sure it'll work across a number of devices. It features a slideshow and multi-column layouts. This would be perfect for people who want to show off their work.

Selecta: the best theme we've seen for video sharing

Price: Free

We haven't seen many slick Drupal themes for video blogs, but if you're into video sharing then this theme is definitely worth checking out. You can also include your top five favourite videos and allow users to share them on social networks.

Paid themes

The following Drupal themes will cost you, but in each case we believe that it's worth shelling out for the additional features, customisation options and aesthetic. In some cases there's a trial version or period, so you can test the theme before handing over your card details.

Zymphonies' parallax theme lets you pack plenty of advanced features into your one-pager

Price: Regular licence $20

This parallax theme from Zymphonies is mobile-first and responsive with single-pagers in mind, and is coded with clean modular Sass with well-organised CSS styles. It comes with plenty of useful features including smooth animation and scrolling, and it gives you over 15 regions so that you have plenty of control over your design.

Porto comes in both light and dark styles

Price: Regular licence $59

Enabling you to build fully responsive sites that look stunning on any device, Porto is a multi-purpose Drupal theme suitable for creating portfolio or business sites. It offers boxed and wide layouts in both light and dark styles, and it includes template and view support for Drupal Commerce.

Enar comes with ready-made templates and plenty of theme settings

Price: Regular licence $50

Created using the Twitter Bootstrap 3.x framework, Enar is a responsive Drupal 8 framework that'll build sites suitable for pretty much any device you care to mention. It comes with over 10 ready-to-use homepage templates and features a simple drag-and-drop interface, with powerful shortcodes and theme settings.

TheMAG offers four header styles and a drag-and-drop page builder

Price: Regular licence $54

A highly customisable, responsive Drupal blog and magazine theme, TheMAG is packed with features to help you build amazing-looking, content-rich news sites. Its drag-and-drop page builder makes it easy to put things together without any HTML knowledge, it offers unlimited page and colour variations, and it comes with four header styles to choose from.

Grider: comes with seven colour variations

Price: Regular licence $48

This is one elegant Drupal theme that would be perfect for businesses. Created using HTML5, this responsive theme is available in seven different colour variations and is easy to customise.

Spotlight: perfect for portfolios

Price: Regular licence $39

This Drupal theme would be ideal for portfolios or even an organisation promoting a cause. You have to admit it, it's one good-looking theme with a unique layout.

Related articles: