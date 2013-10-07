Web service offers new model of music licensing

If you’ve ever had to sort out the music for a video production or similar, unless you’ve been very lucky indeed you’ll know that it can be a nightmare of uncertain fees, rights issues, territorial disputes and much more. So you might be pleased to hear about Epidemic Sound, a Stockholm-based music company that’s aiming to disrupt the music licensing industry and help content creators - from web developers, to startups, to marketers to TV and film producers - access a new model of music licensing.



Epidemic keeps things simple: it charges you a flat fee to use a piece of music on any platform, in any country, forever. And you don’t just get the track on its own; you also get its stems - the separate unmixed musical tracks that make up the song - as well so that you can rearrange it to suit your needs. Also, if you’re a composer it’s similarly straightforward: if Epidemic likes your tune it'll buy it outright. Easy!

There are currently over 25,000 tracks available with more being added every month, and if you’re a member of Pact, the UK creative content producers’ trade association, you can get six months of free access to the Epidemic library.



Fancy a taste of what’s on offer? Head over to the Epidemic site where you can sample a few tracks to match your mood. Are you feeling peaceful or epic? Epidemic’s slick site, with some lovely parallax scrolling and helpful infographics, should be able to sort you right out.

Words: Jim McCauley

