Make art using code with the Flat Surface Shader

Get experimenting with this light simulator

The web is a beautiful place. It's made all the more beautiful when web designers come together just for the sake of making something, well, beautiful! Flat Surface Shader may not be the most useful of tools but as soon as we stumbled upon it, we couldn't stop playing with the animation and colours for hours.

Created by Matthew Wagerfield and Tobias van Schneider, the site is a welcome break from the stresses of everyday. The lighting simulation can be configured to use either the 2D context of a canvas element or an array of SVG polygons to draw the triangles. It also utilises native Float32Arrays to store numerical data for highly optimised calculations.

With all its colours, animations, widths, heights, and speed, the Flat Surface Shader is seriously fun. We suggest you get experimenting; who knows, you might even gain some inspiration from it!

Make your own patterns on the Flat Surface Shader website.

Have you come across a beautiful site? Let us know in the comments box below!