Font shop site is a scrolling delight

Font Walk aims to showcase fonts in an inventive and inspiring way

Here at Creative Bloq, we love a good CSS site when we see one and there's no denying that plenty of us enjoy a hefty scroll. Microsite Font Walk was created for FontShop - a store offering the largest selection of original, digital fonts.

"For the presentation of new fonts and interesting topics, a format was sought, which replaces the printed letter font," designers Moniteurs explain. "Font Walk is pure pleasure to Scripture and to inspire designers and customers. Charming developed written patterns tell us about the writing, with the fonts being 'disposed of' like on a walk through the scriptures".

Moving images illustrate the traits, stories and inspirations behind each original font - building up a range of ideas and experiments should you choose to use it. A brilliantly inventive site to showcase a host of brilliantly inventive fonts.

Experience the site for yourself over on Font Walk.

Like this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

What do you think of Font Walk? Let us know in the comments box below!