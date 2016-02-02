Free e-books: Practical Interaction Design

Get your hands on these three e-books for absolutely nothing

UXPin, the collaborative prototyping app behind the free UX library, has released the Practical Interaction Design Bundle. Interested readers get three separate e-books with over 250 pages in one download.

The first e-book, Interaction Design Best Practices: Volume 1, covers the interaction design techniques, theories, and best practices relating to the tangibles of "words, visuals, and space." Downloaded by over 35,000 people, the guide dives into topics like:

How to apply the 5 dimensions of interaction design

How to establish emotional connections through copy and visuals

The elements of visual hierarchy and how to influence what your users see first

The 4 types of signifiers and when to use them

Designing interfaces as a conversation

Why empty space is necessary, when used correctly

Interaction Design Best Practices: Volume 2 continues where the first one left off, discussing the intangibles: "time, responsiveness, and behavior," and examines:

The recommended intervals for site responsiveness

Hick's Law: why too many options can harm your design, and how to find a happy medium

The reliable principles for successful animation

How to account for habitual human behavior in your design

Common areas to reduce friction and increase delight

Finally, Consistency in UI Design explores:

Why internal consistency is necessary for credibility, and the common errors to avoid

When to maintain consistency with external sites to make yours feel more intuitive

How to effectively break consistency to draw attention to some elements, without suffering the drawbacks

These three books analyze examples from dozens of companies such as Netflix, Airbnb, Etsy, Behance, and Mint.

Download the ebook bundle now