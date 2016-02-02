Free e-books: Practical Interaction Design

UXPin, the collaborative prototyping app behind the free UX library, has released the Practical Interaction Design Bundle. Interested readers get three separate e-books with over 250 pages in one download.
The first e-book, Interaction Design Best Practices: Volume 1, covers the interaction design techniques, theories, and best practices relating to the tangibles of "words, visuals, and space." Downloaded by over 35,000 people, the guide dives into topics like:
- How to apply the 5 dimensions of interaction design
- How to establish emotional connections through copy and visuals
- The elements of visual hierarchy and how to influence what your users see first
- The 4 types of signifiers and when to use them
- Designing interfaces as a conversation
- Why empty space is necessary, when used correctly
Interaction Design Best Practices: Volume 2 continues where the first one left off, discussing the intangibles: "time, responsiveness, and behavior," and examines:
- The recommended intervals for site responsiveness
- Hick's Law: why too many options can harm your design, and how to find a happy medium
- The reliable principles for successful animation
- How to account for habitual human behavior in your design
- Common areas to reduce friction and increase delight
Finally, Consistency in UI Design explores:
- Why internal consistency is necessary for credibility, and the common errors to avoid
- When to maintain consistency with external sites to make yours feel more intuitive
- How to effectively break consistency to draw attention to some elements, without suffering the drawbacks
These three books analyze examples from dozens of companies such as Netflix, Airbnb, Etsy, Behance, and Mint.