The secret to keeping up with frontend technologies

Frontend development is an exciting area of web design, but keeping track of all these new technologies can be a little daunting. If you're in need of guidance, have no fear: Front-end Rescue is here to help.

The site includes loads of helpful links to knowledge sources that will help you stay on top of everyone's favourite fastest-changing technologies.

Need to know who to follow on Twitter? It's got it covered. How about blogs, online magazines and news sources? Yup. How about some good frontend conferences? Sure, it has a few of those to tell you about, too.

As with many things, there is no magic bullet for staying up to date on the web, but Front-end Rescue is a great place to start.

The most important thing is to keep your eyeballs peeled for smart people with good ideas, then keep track of those people (ahem, Twitter) so you'll be sure to notice the next smart thing they suggest.

Spend just a little time working on the web and it should become painfully obvious that nobody can do it alone. We need each other.

Lucky for all of us, the web community has collectively decided that the only way we can all solve these big crazy problems is by sharing everything all the time.

So go forth onto the internet, my friends. Keep your ears open, be friendly, and if you figure out something useful, for goodness sake let the rest of us know. Now go get yourself rescued.

Words: Matt Griffin and Patrick Fulton

Matt Griffin is a designer, speaker and writer. He's founder of design and development agency Bearded. Patrick Fulton is a frontend developer at Bearded and manages the web design speaker series Refresh Pittsburgh. This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 249

