Generate London: Early Bird signup open now

A source of inspiration, education and networking opportunities, Generate London 2013, net magazine’s conference for web designers, was an amazing success, and now it's back.

Following our Generate New York event on 20 June, Generate London 2014, takes place on 26th September, packed with more top content from world-class speakers. And tickets go on sale this Friday, April 4th.

The first 50 'Early Bird' tickets will be on sale at 9am, each with a massive £100 saving on the full price. To get an email alert reminding you the moment tickets are on sale, sign up here today - because once they're gone, they're gone.

Last year’s keynote

To get you in the mood, here's a taste of what you missed last year if you didn't get a ticket to Generate London 2013. Designer Mark Boulton presented last year’s closing keynote speech, entitled 'Making things is messy'. In it, he lifts the lid on his design principles: the things he does every day when clients and life get tough.

"Good design is bloody messy," he told the audience. "It involves people, and people are weird and infuriating. Be comfortable, embrace the mess."