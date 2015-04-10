13 reasons why you should attend Generate New York

Generate New York is the conference for web designers presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq – and it takes place just one work from today (Friday 17 April).

It's the biggest date on the web design calendar, and you really don't want to miss this one. If you haven't got your ticket yet, here are 13 very good reasons why you should do so...

01. You'll see phenomenal speakers

Some of the faces you'll see at Generate

We've put together a stellar bunch of people for this event. Besides the keynote speakers, Brad Frost and Mike Monteiro, we'll be welcoming the following speakers: Anton Repponen, Dave Rupert, Irene Pereyra, Jon Setzen, Jonathan Snook, JoonYong Park, Joshua Davis, Kristopher Kowal, Lara Hogan, Netta Marshall, Pamela Pavliscak and Val Head.

For more information, see the Generate New York speakers' page.

02. You can customise your day

Generate offers two tracks, running in parallel

We've arranged the talks into two tracks this year so that you can pick talks most relevant to your job, tailoring the day to match your interests.

03. You'll discover tomorrow's trends

Our speakers are all experts in their respective fields. Many are carrying out the experiments, and making the discoveries that will shape tomorrow's biggest sites. Come along and learn the principles you need to stay ahead of the curve.

04. The networking will be amazing

We’re sure you'll be blown away by the talks, but past attendees often say the best thing about Generate is the people they've met there. This is a chance to make contact with lots of fellow web folk in a fun, energised environment – who knows what opportunities could come out of these meetings...

05. It's in a fantastic location

Generate is surrounded by amazing streets and sights

Generate is taking place at the New World Stages, in the heart of New York's famous and vibrant theatre district, just off Time Square. The venue is surrounded by a variety of restaurants and is neighboured by Hell's Kitchen.

So, when you've eaten, take a stroll on the streets trodden by Charton Heston, James Dean and Sylvester Stallone.

06. The afterparty will be legendary

When all the talks and activities are done, there’s an after party! Like last year it'll be at the ubercool nightspot Hudson Terrace.

07. You can make a trip of it

If you're not based in New York, why not take a trip to the city for a few days? There are plenty of other great things going on at around the same time such as the Tribeca Film Festival. The celebration of film, art, and culture was founded, in part, by Robert De Niro in 2002. It has grown to welcome over three million people and will be in full swing during most of April.

Also, check out Games for Change. It's a huge gathering dedicated to exploring the positive power of digital games.

You might also want to hit the Brooklyn Folk Festival, the Rainbow Book Fair, and the very green Earth Day event.

08. You'll learn about the latest design thinking

Katie Kovalcin will be speaking about the relationship between code and design.

Katie Kovalcin, net magazine's Young Designer of the Year, will be speaking at our conference. She'll be giving a talk called 'Design the code, not comps!'

"When developers are coding early in the design process, magical things start to take shape," says Kolvacon. "I'll explain how to incorporate a collaborative process and walk through a process case study to demonstrate the benefits for all of those involved, including the client."

09. You'll find out how to kickstart your side-business

There's never been a better time to put your web design skills to a new use. With over 140,000 stores operating on Shopify there's a huge demand for web designers specialising in Shopify theme development.

In this 30 minute session you'll get an overview of the Shopify platform and an in-depth look at six ways in which being a Shopify Partner can help you increase your revenue streams. So, come along and find out how to give your business a kickstart.

10. You'll learn how to survive as a modern web worker

Brad Frost will be delivering the keynote, in which he'll talk about the constant technical changes web workers face, and how, trying to keep pace with it, can leave you feeling utterly exhausted.

Brad Frost will be delivering Generate New York's opening keynote speech.

Frost says: "We're swimming in options, technologies, techniques, opinions. I want to talk about what it means to make a website in 2015 and what it means to call yourself a web designer."

11. You'll get exclusive video access to talks

Generate is a two track conference, which means there's lots of choice on offer. It also means there's a risk you might miss a speaker you really want to see. Don't worry. As an attendee you'll get exclusive online access to all of the speaker's talks. So, after the event you can sit back and enjoy everying again.

12. Did we mention lunch?

Finally, if you still need persuading, here's a final clincher – the lunch will be fantastic! So what are you waiting for...?