Get 25 per cent off your Generate ticket

It's true! You can save nearly £100 on your two-day Generate London pass if you sign up this weekend; just use the discount code 'holiday' when you buy your ticket.

Generate London is taking place 17-18 September at the Grand Connaught Rooms and promises to be every bit as inspirational, educational and generally brilliant as last time, and the time before. Maybe even more so, who knows.

As well as access for both days, your pass gets you:

Entry to the attendee party on the 17th

50 per cent off a net awards ticket

Videos of all the sessions

Mini workshops in the breaks

Goodie bag!!

Then there's the lunch/feast. The food at the Grand Connaught Rooms is absolutely delicious and there will be a large selection of sumptuous options. It's also self-service so you can pile it on and go back for seconds should you wish.

The bank holiday sale is happening from Friday 28 to Monday 31 August and it's a massive saving – you'll kick yourself if you miss it!