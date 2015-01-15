Free ebook: The Guide to Mockups

Get this guide for nowt

While wireframes help explore concepts, mockups are realistic representations of the final website or app. Listed as a top 10 design tool for 2015 by net magazine for its wireframing and prototyping power, our friends at UXPin wrote this ebook to thoroughly define the anatomy, purpose, and different methodologies of creating mockups.

The Guide to Mockups by UXPin includes five chapters of visual best practices, explorations of fidelity, and distilled advice based on years of experience as a wireframing and prototyping app.

Given the changes to the design process in recent years, this book will help you better understand how and when to use wireframes, mockups, prototypes. It's not about low or high fidelity, but about choosing the right fidelity for the job.

The anatomy of a good site

This 72-page free e-book features:

Chapters on designing mockups in SketchApp and Photoshop.

Insights from Luke Wroblewski, Marcin Treder, Ash Maurya, and other design experts on wireframes, mockups, and prototypes.

Explorations of mockup elements like icons, typography, contrast, spacing, links, and more.

Advice on the pros and cons of creating mockups with code, graphic design tools, and specialized apps.

To brush up on wireframing, we also suggest downloading the free Guide to Wireframing

