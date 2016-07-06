How to prepare for a world of connected devices

If you work in straight web design or frontend development then you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Internet of Things is somebody else's problem, and something that you don't need to worry about.

This isn't the case, though. One way or another the IoT is going to affect us all, whether we're end users or the people actually building and shaping it, and if the internet is your business then one way or another you're going to have to factor it into your plans.

If you come to Generate San Francisco on 15 July then you'll leave with a definite awareness of what the IoT is going to mean for web professionals. Stephanie Rieger from Yiibu will be there to explain why the Internet of Things is for people; shifting the conversation away from the things and back towards everyone who'll be benefiting from it, she hopes to arm you with tools to better understand, and find your place, within this complex but fascinating landscape.

Learn why the Internet of Things is all about people, at Generate San Francisco

Alongside Stephanie's session it's going to be a packed day of inspiring talks, as well as practical workshops and the opportunity to network with plenty of like-minded professionals. Don't miss out; book now and you'll become a Generate founder member, earning yourself 50% off the ticket price for all future Generates worldwide.

For a taste of what's on offer, set aside 40 minutes to enjoy Stacey Mulcahy's session from Generate New York earlier this year. In Connected devices in a connected world, Stacey, a senior technical evangelist with Microsoft, explores the world of smart devices that extend the digital experience into a physical one.

She explains why being able to connect devices, languages and platforms easily is essential to creating an experience, and looks at where we are in respect to the Internet of Things, and where we could go.

Don't worry, the IoT won't actually look like this

And on a practical note, she looks into IoT technology, examining some of the necessary frameworks and protocols, from microcontrollers to VR, which will form part and parcel of the connected future. While it might not be applicable to your day-to-day work right now, if you have half an eye on where the internet is going then you'll find this talk invaluable.

As well as Generate San Francisco there are conferences coming up in September in Sydney and London, with leading industry figures including John Allsopp, Val Head, Jeff Veen and Mike Kus there to share their insights. Don't miss out; learn more at the Generate site.