How to write a good web design proposal

Create a pitch-perfect proposal with this advice

Any website builder will tell you that when it comes to pitching a project, designers will have their work cut-out. From creating website mockups through to tweaking the mobile website, there's a whole host of factors to keep in mind. Luckily the experienced readers of net magazine are here to explain how to make your next client proposal as efficient as possible.

01. Talk it out

@netmag Tell the truth. Be straight talking. No marketing BS or lies. Give facts and figures.March 9, 2016

@netmag make it simple & to the point. Lay out deadlines & additional costs. Clients always want more. Make sure scope creeps are covered $.March 9, 2016

@netmag Don't hurry. Pay attention on covering every aspect of the project, it will serve you when dealing with late unexpected requests.March 10, 2016

02. Know your audience

@netmag learn about your client. Take them through what the result of your work will do to their business.March 9, 2016

@netmag Always start with talking to the client. It determines the language you use and what to include.March 9, 2016

@netmag Clarity is key! Don't guess & don't be afraid to engage prospective client to fill gaps from their brief b4 submitting a proposal.March 10, 2016

03. Step-by-step

@netmag 1. Keep it simple (no blurb) 2. Summarise the project 3. List the Design problems and proposed solutions 4. Clear project timeline..March 10, 2016

@netmag … 5. Show a pricing table, keep it simple and show the breakdown. 6. List or show your process.March 10, 2016

