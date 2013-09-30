Learn CSS for free!

Topics

Get to grips with cascading style sheets with this easy-to-follow training site from front-end developer Greg Smith and graphic designer Isaac Durazo.

Looking to learn the fundamentals of CSS? Learn CSS Layout aims to educate CSS users of all skill levels.

Written and built by front-end developer Greg Smith and designed by Isaac Durazo, both of Open Web technology company Bocoup, the site features 19 pages filled with easy-to-understand explanations and examples of various CSS properties.

If you're a beginner, the site offers a link to learning CSS from scratch first, as you'll need some knowledge on what selectors, properties and values are in order to follow the training. So, if you're looking to brush up your CSS skills, this is brilliant place to start. And it's totally free!

