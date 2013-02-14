Win tickets to the biggest night in web design!

Know an upcoming talent or cool startup in the web industry that deserves recognition? Then you've got just 10 days left to nominate them for the revamped .net magazine Awards 2013 - and get yourself entered into a prize draw to attend the event!

The awards given out by our sister title .net magazine have always been a landmark event in the web design calendar - but this year they've had a makeover. Rather than celebrating well-known industry veterans, this year they'll toast the best new designers, developers, entrepreneurs and agencies on the scene. The following categories are currently open for nominations:

1. Young Designer of the Year

2. Brilliant Newcomer of the Year

3. New Entrepreneur of the Year

4. Best Online Portfolio

5. Side Project of the Year

6. Young Developer of the Year

7. Open Source Project of the Year

8. Best New Web Technology

9. Game Changer of the Year

10. Best New Agency

But you’ve only got until 26 February to let .net magazine know your favourites (and yes, you can nominate yourself!). So please spare a few moments to make your nominations before it's too late!

Everyone who gets nominated will be entered into a draw to win one of five pairs of must-have tickets to the exclusive Awards ceremony in London (just think of the networking opportunities...). You'll find full details of how to nominate here. Good luck!